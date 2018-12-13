The Most Googled 'Should I?' Question Of Each State In 2018, Mapped

If you want a peek into the unique psyches of each state's residents, look no further than what "Should I?" questions they are Googling in private.

Using Google Trends data, AT&T's All Home Connections put together a map that visualizes the most popular "Should I?" questions each state Googled over this past year:

Given the current political climate and the midterm elections this year, it's perhaps unsurprising that the question "Should I vote?" is, overall, the most popular search question. It's the most searched "Should I?" question of seven states, including Alaska, Delaware and Wyoming.

Second to "Should I vote?" are the questions "Should I lose weight?" and, hilariously, "Should I care?" The former question concerning physical appearance has struck a chord with a lot of Americans: five states have "Should I lose weight" as their most Googled question, and there are different variations of the question across the map, including "Should I diet?" and "Should I fast?"

The outliers of this map are also fascinating to look at. People from Washington are Googling whether or not they should delete Facebook, and Massachusettsans are concerned over whether they should update to iOS 12. And for some inexplicable reason that's beyond us, Virginians are asking Google whether or not they should nap.

