These Are The Zip Codes That Have Gentrified The Most Since 2000

People love to complain about gentrification, but often our conversations are about its outward manifestations — fair-trade coffee shops, expensive clothing boutiques, white dudes with man-buns pushing baby strollers — rather than the data behind it. Real estate website RentCafé recently ran some numbers to determine the zip codes that have gentrified the most between 2000 and 2016. Their top 10 list might surprise you (Brooklyn doesn't show up till number 7):

90014 (Los Angeles)

20001 (Washington, DC)

77003 (Houston)

19123 (Philadelphia)

10039 (Manhattan)

76102 (Fort Worth)

11211 (Brooklyn)

19146 (Philadelphia)

11222 (Brooklyn)

11216 (Brooklyn)



There's no single universally accepted measurement for gentrification, but RentCafé decided to look at the change in an area's home values, household income and concentration of college-educated folks over time:



To find out which areas were most affected by gentrification since the turn of the millennium, our analysts took to the 2000 Census and the 2016 American Community Survey and looked at the changes that took place over a decade and a half in 11,000 US ZIP codes. They turned their attention to three data points crucial in determining whether gentrification is present: the median home value, the median household income and the population that holds a bachelor's or higher degree. The gentrification coefficient that gave us the final ranking is a simple average of the ranks the ZIP codes obtained in these three categories.



[RentCafé]

When you break out each of these factors, things get really interesting. Check out the 10 zip codes with the biggest changes in median home value since 2000 — ranging from 232% in the Westside neighborhood of Chattanooga to an astonishing 1,258% on Roosevelt Island in New York City.

Meanwhile, the areas that have seen the biggest income change since 2000 are in Washington DC, Houston and... Williston, North Dakota? (You can read more about Williston's fracking boom here.)

Downtown LA is back on top ​in RentCafé's graph of the percentage change of people with bachelor's degrees or higher.

If you live in any of the zip codes mentioned above, we're not sure whether to offer you congratulations for being able to afford to live there or condolences for being caught in what's probably a real-estate bubble. Congratudolences?





[Via RentCafé]