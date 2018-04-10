The Richest Zip Codes In America, Mapped

​New York City is one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in (the 13th most, to be exact), but you won't find any zip codes from the five boroughs on the list of the richest zip codes in America. Those zips, rather, are gathered in south Florida, the Bay Area and suburbs on the East Coast. Bloomberg figured out the richest zip codes by evaluating IRS data, and we mapped the top 20 zips:

The top 10:

Miami Beach, FL 33109

Atherton, CA 94027

Palm Beach, FL 33480

Palo Alto, CA 94301 Harrison, NY 10577 Gladwyne, PA 19035 Los Angeles, CA 90067 Kenilworth, IL 60043 Weston, MA 02493 San Francisco, CA 94111





There really aren't any surprises here — even the Wyoming zip that sneaks onto the list (Moose Wilson Road, 83014 at spot number 14) is directly adjacent to Jackson Hole, a getaway of choice for the... well-to-do. The concentration of tech wealth in the Bay Area makes it no surprise that 4 zip codes in the region make the top 20, while anyone who's been to Greenwich and the surrounding areas (like Harrison, 10577, number 5) knows that's where the truly wealthy New Yorkers live.

You can check out more of Bloomberg's analysis and some of the staggering raw numbers here.

And a fun bonus game: zoom into each zip and see how long it takes you to find a country club.

[Via Bloomberg]