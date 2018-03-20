SORRY, SINGAPOREANS

Here Are The Most Expensive Cities In The World To Live In

Updated:

​Next time you complain about a city in the US being expensive to live in, just remember: no city in the US is in the top 10 most expensive in the world (small comfort, we know). 

According to The Economist's annual Worldwide Cost of Living report, Singapore tops the rankings (as it has for the past several years) as the most expensive city in the world. The priciest cities are concentrated mainly in Asia (Singapore, Hong Kong, Seoul) and Europe (Paris, Zurich, Oslo, Geneva, Copenhagen): 

 


New York and Los Angeles came in 13th and 14th, respectively, a drop from previous years due to the weaker dollar. So much for American exceptionalism. 


[Via Bloomberg]


