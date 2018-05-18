The Most Commonly Spoken Language In Each Neighborhood Of New York City, Mapped

This week, a video of a lawyer threatening to call ICE on women speaking Spanish at a restaurant went viral. "This is America," said Aaron Schlossberg, the attorney. "Your staff should be speaking English, OK?"

This guy is obviously a racist, but he's also just wrong. Americans — and New Yorkers in particular — speak all kinds of languages, not just English. And there are many parts of New York where English isn't even the most common language you'll hear on the streets, in businesses and in homes. Business Insider's Andy Kiersz used data from the Minnesota Population Center to map the most common languages spoken in each neighborhood of New York City, and the results speak for themselves:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d44dcaddb84548ddab17833a9ee48937_67d7a35eb8de4cae955fa8241bc0ee98_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

(That enclave of Russian speakers at the southern tip of Brooklyn? That's where Brighton Beach and Coney Island are.)

Although the map of the most commonly spoken language in each neighborhood is pretty edifying, things get really interesting when you drill down to the second and third most commonly spoken languages in each neighborhood, which include Albanian, Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, Creole, French, Greek, Italian, Kru (a family of languages spoken in the Ivory Coast, Liberia and Burkina Faso), Punjabi, Polish, and Yiddish. (Check out Business Insider's post to see maps showing where those languages are commonly spoken.) New York really is an amazingly diverse city — and most New Yorkers like it that way.

[Business Insider]