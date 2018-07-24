KEEP ON TRUCKING

The Most Common Jobs In Each State, Mapped

If someone put together a list of the most common job in each state, we wouldn't be surprised to find truck drivers, cashiers and retail workers dominating the field. Nathan Yau at Flowing Data, however, has added an interesting wrinkle in a new visualization of prevalent jobs by broadening his dataset to include the five most common jobs in each state instead of just the single most common.

 

One thing that immediately stands out in Yau's visualization is the inclusion of Washington DC. Occupations such as lawyers, management analysts and chief executives are among the top five most common jobs in the US capital. Notably, none of these jobs appears in the top-five list for other states.

[Flowing Data]

