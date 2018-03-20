The 'Infinity War' Crossover Meme Is The Only Good Meme Right Now

With Marvel's mega-blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War" just a bit more than a month away, it makes sense to get excited. These Marvel movies have a lot of characters, and take some careful planning to appreciate the right way. "Infinity War" is shaping up to be, in no uncertain terms, a very ambitious crossover event.
But is it the "most ambitious crossover event in history?" Not according to the internet, it's not. Not by a long shot.
For the past day people all over the web have been clowning Marvel by pointing out crossovers that were better in some way than whatever we're getting from the new "Avengers" movie on April 27, and we have to say, we're pretty sure the internet is onto something.
To make breaking the news to Marvel a bit easier, we've divided these superior entries in the crossover pantheon into five categories: real pop culture, definitely not real fan art, on court, IRL and meta-meme.
Pop culture crossovers more ambitious than 'Infinity War.'
Yeah, the new "Avengers" movie is going to be a killer mashup of beloved characters from separate pop culture cannons. But you know what else did that? The "Star Wars"/"Muppet Show" crossover:
And that time Steve Urkel from "Family Matters" went on "Full House":
When Scooby Doo and Mystery Inc. hung out with the Harlem Globetrotters:
The insane video game for Wii that was "Sonic & Mario at the Olympic Games"
Marvel was even there for this one:
And since the comic book company is now owned by Disney, its characters will likely be heavily involved in the next one of these:
And of course, perhaps the greatest cartoon crossover of them all:
Fan art crossovers more ambitious than 'Infinity War'
This being the internet, there are naturally a lot of crossovers that aren't technically cannon, but are nonetheless Very Good and certainly much more ambitious than "Infinity War."
Like the time all the Digimon and Pokemon got together:
Or the classic will-they-won't-they couple known as Shadow the Hedgehog and Shrek:
And of course this novel-length meme which is also the truest thing we've ever read:
Basketball crossovers more ambitious than 'Infinity War'
And remember, there's more than just one type of crossover. For all you non-hoopers out there, in basketball a crossover is a skill in which you dribble the ball from one hand to another. if you do it right, your opponent just falls over. It's awesome, and typically more entertaining than your average Marvel movie.
Here's the time the University of Connecticut Huskies absolutely handled Pittsburgh on the way to the 2011 Big East Championship:
Or this kid, who we're pretty sure just broke his grandmother's ankles on camera:
Or this guy, who's just trying his best (and really, isn't that what "ambition" is all about?)
Crossovers in real life
You know when it turns out two people you know also know each other? That's a real life crossover, fam. And when it happens at a high level it can really mess you up. Observe:
Another one:
Way more ambitious than "Infinity War." So much at stake!
History is chock full of 'em.
The meta crossovers
Finally, in a very meta sense, this meme has also crossed over with other memes. It is the ultimate crossover.
So meta.
Very crossover.
Again, "Avengers: Infinity War" comes out on April 27. You should go see it if you want to witness the...
*scrolls up, counts*
21st most ambitious crossover event in history. Go for it. It's all you.