The 'Infinity War' Crossover Meme Is The Only Good Meme Right Now

With Marvel's mega-blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War" just a bit more than a month away, it makes sense to get excited. These Marvel movies have a lot of characters, and take some careful planning to appreciate the right way. "Infinity War" is shaping up to be, in no uncertain terms, a very ambitious crossover event.

But is it the "most ambitious crossover event in history?" Not according to the internet, it's not. Not by a long shot.

For the past day people all over the web have been clowning Marvel by pointing out crossovers that were better in some way than whatever we're getting from the new "Avengers" movie on April 27, and we have to say, we're pretty sure the internet is onto something.



To make breaking the news to Marvel a bit easier, we've divided these superior entries in the crossover pantheon into five categories: real pop culture, definitely not real fan art, on court, IRL and meta-meme.

Pop culture crossovers more ambitious than 'Infinity War.'

Yeah, the new "Avengers" movie is going to be a killer mashup of beloved characters from separate pop culture cannons. But you know what else did that? The "Star Wars"/"Muppet Show" crossover:

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'



Me: pic.twitter.com/HrfSxTm07e — MGK Hockey 1234 (@mightygodking) March 20, 2018





And that time Steve Urkel from "Family Matters" went on "Full House":

Marvel: “Avengers Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.”



Me: pic.twitter.com/wvuo9nUsHO — Steve Braband (@stevebraband) March 20, 2018

When Scooby Doo and Mystery Inc. hung out with the Harlem Globetrotters:



Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'



Me: pic.twitter.com/V1NIpGT2m8 — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) March 20, 2018

The insane video game for Wii that was "Sonic & Mario at the Olympic Games"



marvel: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event of all time

me: pic.twitter.com/8T9FY6yLDI — Ted (ExandShadow) (@ExandShadow) March 20, 2018

Marvel was even there for this one:



Marvel: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.



Me: pic.twitter.com/XfUgrytOT7 — Matthew Edwards (@TheStreetWriter) March 20, 2018

And since the comic book company is now owned by Disney, its characters will likely be heavily involved in the next one of these:



marvel: infinity war is the most ambitious crossover event in history

me: pic.twitter.com/jZhv0BobAy — patriarch of the dumbass family (@eidoIith) March 20, 2018

And of course, perhaps the greatest cartoon crossover of them all:



"Marvel: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event of all-time."



Me: pic.twitter.com/ubDQl87gw9 — The Great Clement (@ClementJ64) March 20, 2018





Fan art crossovers more ambitious than 'Infinity War'

This being the internet, there are naturally a lot of crossovers that aren't technically cannon, but are nonetheless Very Good and certainly much more ambitious than "Infinity War."

Like the time all the Digimon and Pokemon got together:

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.”



me: pic.twitter.com/6RziYkFaEz — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) March 20, 2018

Or the classic will-they-won't-they couple known as Shadow the Hedgehog and Shrek:



"Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history" pic.twitter.com/6wGk3jA9GX — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) March 20, 2018

And of course this novel-length meme which is also the truest thing we've ever read:



Marvel: ‘Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover in history’

Tumblr: pic.twitter.com/OFNNGoNgvy — Sacha Judd (@szechuan) March 20, 2018





Basketball crossovers more ambitious than 'Infinity War'

And remember, there's more than just one type of crossover. For all you non-hoopers out there, in basketball a crossover is a skill in which you dribble the ball from one hand to another. if you do it right, your opponent just falls over. It's awesome, and typically more entertaining than your average Marvel movie.

Here's the time the University of Connecticut Huskies absolutely handled Pittsburgh on the way to the 2011 Big East Championship:

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.”



Me: pic.twitter.com/CgT3q7Fqnw — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) March 20, 2018

Or this kid, who we're pretty sure just broke his grandmother's ankles on camera:



MARVEL: 'Infinity War' is the most ambitious crossover event in history



ME: pic.twitter.com/MZR5kuUe2g — Todd 'Papi' Carlos (@TheToddWilliams) March 20, 2018

Or this guy, who's just trying his best (and really, isn't that what "ambition" is all about?)



Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'



Me: pic.twitter.com/1216x0SS6s — Cycle (@bycycle) March 20, 2018





Crossovers in real life

You know when it turns out two people you know also know each other? That's a real life crossover, fam. And when it happens at a high level it can really mess you up. Observe:

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history"



Me: pic.twitter.com/9LeWUzARZ9 — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) March 20, 2018

Another one:



Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.”



Me: pic.twitter.com/GnIgVRgvd6 — Mac Rogers (@macwrites) March 20, 2018

Way more ambitious than "Infinity War." So much at stake!



Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/WkqjbaXHct — Joe Rumrill (@2tonbug) March 20, 2018

History is chock full of 'em.



Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."



Henry VIII and Francis I: pic.twitter.com/WCGYEESIX9 — Marc Morris (@Longshanks1307) March 20, 2018





The meta crossovers

Finally, in a very meta sense, this meme has also crossed over with other memes. It is the ultimate crossover.

The "marvel: 'infinity war is the most ambitious crossover event in history' Me: [photo of a different crossover]" meme is already played out, but it's an excuse to remind everyone that E.T. was in Star Wars Episode I. https://t.co/2dfQ5VGKyn — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 20, 2018

So meta.



Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event yet”



My therapist: “I think we should discuss your inability to use memes correctly” — liz (@ldrinkh20) March 20, 2018

Very crossover.



marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history"



me: *wondering if it's possible that the "human head"/"cake body" scenes from that tom petty video, star trek tng, and homeboys in outer space were made by the same person*



"I'm sorry, what? A crossover?" — D👁CFUTURE (@topherflorence) March 20, 2018





Again, "Avengers: Infinity War" comes out on April 27. You should go see it if you want to witness the...

*scrolls up, counts*

21st most ambitious crossover event in history. Go for it. It's all you.