Is 'Mortal Engines,' The Crazy New Movie Produced By Peter Jackson, Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens had three "Hobbit" movies to make (if only it'd been one) before circling back to "Mortal Engines," an adaptation of Philip Reeve's 2001 YA novel of the same name. Here, Christian Rivers — a storyboard/effects expert and long-time collaborator of Jackson's — takes on directing his first feature. Was it worth the wait, or has this tale of cannibalistic cities-on-treads missed its window of relevance?​ Here's what the reviews have to say:

Yes, There Are Giant Tank-Cities — Those Aside, The Story Gets Off To A Familiar YA Story Start

Earth, some thousand years in the future, has been rendered postapocalyptic by a series of quantum explosions known as the “Sixty Minute War.” The pockets of civilization that were not decimated became “traction cities,” giant mobile cities on tank wheels that roam Europe eating up smaller villages and converting their resources into fuel. Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar), a hard-knocked orphan with a mysteriously scarred face, is trying to assassinate her mother’s murderer, Thaddeus Valentine (Hugo Weaving), current captain of the traction city of London.

[Vulture]

Through the frenetic mayhem we also meet Thaddeus' blonde twentysomething daughter Katherine (Leila George) and Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan), a handsome young eager beaver and apprentice historian who attaches his fate to that of loner-style Hester.

[The Hollywood Reporter]





If You're Looking For A Brash, Big-Screen Spectacle, 'Mortal Engines' Is Trying Super Hard To Serve One Up

Whenever Mortal Engines focuses on the idiosyncrasies of its universe, it’s magnificent. The first 20 minutes, which showcase city chases that play like Mad Max: Fury Road on shrooms, are near perfect. Giant metal beasts tear through the landscape, and subsequently each other, leaving massive tracks in their wake. The sheer sense of scale that director Christian Rivers is able to invoke is glorious.



[Polygon]

It’s well-designed as a means to transport and entertain effectively. It’s for you. Anna Fang’s badass red suit and Matrix sunglasses are for you. The goofy bug-eye goggles on a random fighter pilot are for you. Watching Mortal Engines got me thinking, by contrast, about how infrequently contemporary franchise films feel like they have been crafted first and foremost for the audience. So much of the lumber and clang of a Transformers or any number of Marvel and DC titles feel weighed down by obligation to some other party other than the one that’s paying $15 for a movie ticket.

[Vulture]





The Mechanized London Is Fascinating... And Oddly Underused

This is the seat of empire, the kind that has no need to strike back, because no one is strong enough to strike against it in the first place. It is policed by various uniformed groups who look like constables, Beefeaters or droogs.

[The Guardian]

It’s a microcosm of the “Municipal Darwinism” that governs this world, and one of the few examples of when the movie doesn’t just feel like a montage of narrativized concept art — when this hodgepodge of influences coheres into a discernible flavor, instead of losing one altogether.

[IndieWire]

If only Rivers could have taken us inside more cities to see the many cultural differences within these armored structures. As it is we only get a look inside the warlike London and a glimpse at the Zen-like Asian nation...well, they're pretty Zen until London starts zapping them with a giant purple Death Star laser.

[Punch Drunk Critics]





It's Not Lacking In Memorable-If-Cheesy Characters

Though some aspects of Valentine’s character are sympathetic, he is still blatantly evil, and the Bela Lugosi-esque eyebrow acting Weaving employs is in tune with the film’s key. He stakes his claim as the film’s highlight given how completely committed he is to selling lines like “in the great game of survival, this is checkmate” or delivering spiels on ridiculous-sounding tech with utter seriousness.

[Polygon]

Hester’s quest for revenge has spanned much of her young life; after losing her mother, she was raised by a mechanized corpse called Shrike (Stephen Lang), which looks…well, an awful lot like a Terminator reject. (You may wonder, “Why would a human girl be raised by a corpse?” Good question! I’m not sure either.) But the backstory of the father/child relationship between Hester and Shrike allows for genuine, earned emotion. Much of that is thanks to Lang’s performance, aided by a heavy dose of computer effects. But Shrike and its arc is a pleasant surprise.

[/Flim]

The other standout is the aforementioned rebel pilot, Anna Fang, a role for which South Korean musician and multimedia artist Jihae has been rather ingeniously cast. Magnetic from the moment she appears on screen, Anna Fang (it’s more fun to say her full name) rolls up in full “Matrix Reloaded” attire, complete with a fierce red jacket and a pair of thin rectangular sunglasses that aren’t even sensible by Morpheus’ low standards[...] Jihae finds some inscrutable life in there, and hints at a depth that “Mortal Engines” has no interest in mining.

[IndieWire]





'Mortal Engine' Repeats Some Of The Same Mistakes Of Its Big-Budget YA Adaptation Siblings (Years Late, At That)

At length, the film assumes the form of a pursuit drama that will assuredly climax with the showdown the heroine has been pursuing from the beginning. The interim is filled with an assortment of imaginatively conceived but only superficially presented secondary characters who have based themselves in a distant Asian land that has largely eluded the attention of the Londoners until now



[The Hollywood Reporter]

Rivers hopes that an overdose of CGI will help the audience plow through a ton of expository dialogue and bland characters, and while it's a decent distraction it simply isn't enough.

[Punch Drunk Critics]

When a movie designed to cash in on a fad takes almost a decade to come to fruition, it’s going to come in at a disadvantage. Hunger Games has been over for years. Maze Runner barely skirted through with its final movie in January. Divergent was killed off before it could even finish. People aren’t interested in dystopian fiction anymore. If you’re going to release a movie that few people are clamoring to see, following a trend that’s been near extinction for years, you have to do something to make it stand apart. Mortal Engines didn’t do that.

[io9]





If You Like 'Star Wars,' Uh, You'll Notice Some Similarities...

The film is basically a steampunk Star Wars, with a bit of low-octane Gilliam and Gaiman on the side. By the end, in fact, the resemblances to George Lucas’s great creation become so distractingly obvious that it is difficult to credit that it isn’t some kind of intentional homage.

[The Guardian]

The allusions to Star Wars in terms of how Hester and Tom are developed are so egregious that, by the climactic battle that feels an awful lot like a mix of the climaxes of both the 1977 original and The Empire Strikes Back, you wonder if Lucasfilm should be listed in the credits.

[/Flim]





Ultimately, It Might Not Be Bad — But It Sure Isn't Original

Is it bad? No, I’d say it’s all right enough. But it is boring. Every plot point is familiar, every action sequence predictable, every character a walking trope.

[io9]

Mortal Engines feels like a Fabergé egg that’s filled like a Cadbury egg. The outer structure and design knock your socks off; what’s inside is junk, but also has its own pleasures.

[Polygon]





TL;DR

What unfolded once the lights went down was a film so in search of an identity of its own that it simply scavenged from the remnants of other, far more accomplished genre and/or fantasy stories. There are flashes of a smart, sometimes quite sweetly emotional story here, but Mortal Engines is mostly inert and uninspired.



[/Flim]





