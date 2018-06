After regulation time ran out of the mostly lackluster World Cup match between Group B's Iran and Morocco this afternoon, it looked like the match would end in a 0-0 draw. But then Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz, attempting to divert a free kick from Iran's Ehsan Hajsafi, wound up heading the ball straight into the back of the net.

Such a beautiful goal! If only it had been for his own team.

[Fox Sports]​