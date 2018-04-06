More Speeds For Better Gaming (Plus A Free Year Of Xbox Live Gold)

All it takes is a few seconds lag for your carefully laid out strategy to crumble. A bad connection, glacial speeds — gaming is only as good as your internet. Fios is the best.

According to the FCC’s most recent Measuring Broadband America report, Verizon Fios’ latency measures at 15 milliseconds. Across the board, Fios has some of the fastest upload and download speeds. And the last thing you want is a choppy frame rate getting in the way of that 360 no-scope.

Actual speed experience can be different than what most ISPs advertise, depending on network congestion and interference. Fios Gigabit Connection plans deliver speeds up to 940/880 Mbps, which means you’ll get lower ping rates, faster refresh rates and virtually no lag.

Those blazing fast speeds are reliable. Even if your whole household is connected, you can keep playing because Fios Gigabit Connection speeds are strong enough to power up to 100 devices at the same time.

Two other things to keep in mind if you’re thinking of switching to Fios:

Like mom says: you pay for what you get. There may be cheaper options, but Fios practically pays for itself with reduced buffering headaches. It has limited availability. Check here to see if Fios is an option for your area.

Sold? Great! Fios has one more score to sweeten the deal. If you switch before May 4th, they’ll throw in a one-year membership to Xbox Live Gold and your choice between PUBG or ‘Sea of Thieves’. No annual contract required.

If you’ve been looking for an ISP that’s ideal for gaming, we’ve got good news: you found it.



