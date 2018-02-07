You Should Play 'Monster Breeder' — The Best Thing On The Internet Right Now

​By some twist of fate, I have come into the possession of an empty ranch and a truck. The particulars of how and why are not important, the only thing that matters is that there are monsters out there and I must bring them here to the ranch. I get in my truck and drive to the city.

So begins Monster Breeder, a new browser-based game from internet content polymath Neil Cicierega.

I wander the streets (practically speaking: a white cross moving through teal squares not unlike the ASCII-based Roguelikes of yore) in search of monsters. Soon enough, I come across a TERMINATOR. I capture him. There is no conflict outside of the information that my truck is now 33 percent full. I also capture a GREMLIN. With a nearly full truck, I head back to the ranch.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/95eea06ddbe34481ab426a9aaa9c493d_cc369c664e8f4583aaaf41e534e55d6e_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

I am curious about the TERMINATOR. What does it want? I head to the monster stables to find out. I am given the choice to BREED, TALK or RELEASE it. I choose to communicate with the machine. "I'm a computer!" it tells me. Fair enough. The GREMLIN is less forward: "NYEH NYEH!" it shrieks.

I consider my options. I could release both monsters, close the tab, abandon my pretend life as a monster breeder and go back to being a productive human in this world. Or, I could cross a murderous computer — notorious for its unflinching perfection — with a beast known for its propensity to sew chaos. The choice is obvious.

Defying law , ethics and nature the TERMINATOR and GREMLIN mate. Doctor Ian Malcom would not be surprised. The product of this improbable union is GREMLINATOR. It's speech is a mix of aggressive babbling and Arnold Schwarzenegger quotes. Incredible. An absolute success. Is this what it's like to play god?

I leave to capture more monsters, but before I jump back into the truck the phone rings. Someone wants to buy my sweet, sweet GREMLINATOR. They are offering $288 for my monster of contradictions. I refuse.

I come into the possession of three more monsters: COOKIE MONSTER, ZOMBIE and INVISIBLE MAN. Formidable monsters, to be sure, but all pale in comparison to GREMLINATOR. Hoping that the characteristic hungers of both COOKIE MONSTER and ZOMBIE will be multiplicative and not additive, I decide to pair them off. Thus, COOKIE ZOMBIE enters this world. It screams for flesh and baked goods.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/83a4df72fae44c39b30e00cba769c1ac_cc369c664e8f4583aaaf41e534e55d6e_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

Recognizing that I have birthed into existence a being marked by an incredible hunger that will never be sated, I decide to sell the COOKIE ZOMBIE. $314 is wired into my account. It's not nearly enough to buy anything. As is the case in most of the situations, the true monster is me.

Anyway, if you've got an afternoon to kill you should play Monster Breeder. The music is great. The dialog is both bleak and hilarious. It costs nothing. Collecting and creating monster mashups is, compared to everything else going on in the dumb planet, harmless fun.

Hat tip to former Digg boy Joe Tonelli for digging this one up.