​The morning after winning the GOP nomination in Florida's gubernatorial race, Ron DeSantis went on Fox News and planted his foot firmly in his mouth, suggesting that Floridians should not "monkey this up" by voting for his Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum, the African-American mayor of Tallahassee:

What? Excuse me?

That Republican dog whistle is more like a megaphone lately.



