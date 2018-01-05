Here's What The Reviews Are Saying About Aaron Sorkin's Directorial Debut 'Molly's Game'

On January 5th, Aaron Sorkin's adding another talky biopic to his already-long list — only this time, he's directing and the lead is a woman. Jessica Chastain plays Molly Bloom, the mind behind a real-life big money poker hustle that eventually ran afoul of the FBI. With standout supporting performances from Idris Elba as Bloom's lawyer Charlie Jaffey and Michael Cera as a world-class slimeball, does "Molly's Game" showcase real directorial chops from Sorkin? Here's what reviews say.

The Film Slightly Bends And Twists The Arc Of The Real Molly Bloom's Life Story

Bloom ran an ongoing and illegal high-stakes poker game in Los Angeles and then New York in the first decade of the new millennium; she ultimately fell afoul of federal prosecutors, narrowly avoided jail, wrote a book, and here's the inevitable movie, not only scripted by Sorkin but directed by him in his behind-the-camera debut.

[Boston Globe]​

Halfway through the story, the setting switches to New York. Ready to get back in the game, Molly is done with show folk and has decided to cultivate rich Russian Jews and mobsters as her new players. She requires a $250,000 buy-in, easily attracts players with gorgeous females populating the elegant rooms and is soon overseeing two games per day, six days a week. But when you run afoul of any of these guys, it's no joke, as she learns to her peril.

[The Hollywood Reporter]







Jessica Chastain Is Perfectly Suited To Playing A Sorkin Protagonist

As she's proven throughout her career — particularly in "Zero Dark Thirty" and "Miss Sloane" — Chastain has the presence, smarts and dexterity to take this kind of tricky material and make it sing. Despite her cynical, detached demeanor, she's a force of nature in a blowout and a bandage dress — impossible to stop watching and listening to as she narrates giant chunks of "Molly's Game" in wryly humorous fashion.

[RogerEbert.com]

Chastain bulldozes through the role with a confidence that only the best actors can make convincing; her Molly is always the smartest person in the room, but never impervious to what's coming her way.

[IndieWire]

Chastain seems at times to be both the lead and her own supporting actor in this story, as she oscillates between traditionally feminine and masculine modes of behavior, sometimes inhabiting both at once. Yes, there are some Sorkinese dialogical flourishes that'll have you checking your watch, and — wow — lots of unnecessary cleavage shots, but these demerits are made up for by Chastain's performance.

[The Village Voice]





As Jaffey, Idris Elba Gets One Big, Barn-Burning Moment

In a movie that often boasts the subtlety of a check-raise, the moment that Jaffey agrees to work with [Bloom] is a wonderfully understated (and very funny) beat, the black lawyer and the female gambling mastermind recognizing how different prejudices have mutually inspired them both to power. Two hours later, Elba also gets the biggest moment in the movie, and he crushes it so hard you'll never think of "The Dark Tower" again.

[IndieWire]

Everything clicks in Chastain's scenes with Elba, who leans into her as if trying to discern if she's for real under the mask — the performance building to a climactic peroration to prosecutors that got a hand from the preview audience.

[Vulture]





Michael Cera Goes All-In On His Creepster Performance

The players follow [Molly], including a major star known only as Player X, who Michael Cera — in a wonderful, insinuatingly creepy performance — turns into a portrait of Hollywood entitlement and moral rot.

[The New York Times]

In a rare villainous role, Michael Cera is chilling as a famous actor known as "Player X" (but supposedly based on Tobey Maguire), one of Molly's earliest regulars who's more interested in destroying the competition than winning millions for himself.

[RogerEbert.com]





As A Director, Sorkin Proves Himself Fairly Capable...

Still, it's worth noting that "Molly's Game" is less cringe-inducing than you might fear. Sorkin is a natural behind the camera, and his direction is a lot like his writing: Fast, precise, and often just a tiny bit too blunt, it never gets in the way (mercifully, he seems to have learned more from David Fincher than he has from Danny Boyle, though the confidence with which he busts out some sly visual effects suggests that he wasn't totally put off by what the latter did to his last script). Nevertheless, this was certainly the right time for him to assume full control.

[IndieWire]

He leans on the writing, not surprisingly, whereas a visual stylist like, say, Scorsese might have turned the movie into a cynical three-ring circus.

[Boston Globe]

As a director, Sorkin mostly (and wisely) stays out of the way of his screenplay, composing shots with an eye toward how they'll likely be shaped in the editing room, based primarily on verbal rhythms. It's solid, professional work, intent on ensuring that the story zips along with few speed bumps. When Molly's Game does falter, ironically, it's due to lousy, Newsroom-level writing.

[The A.V. Club]





...But There's A Scene That's Been Widely Derided For Nearly Undercutting The Whole Film (Mild Spoilers Ahead)

It's clear from the first few minutes of the film that Molly has the potential to climb to the top of any mountain she chose, so why did she pick poker? The desperately flawed second half of "Molly's Game" searches for an answer, and the explanation, elaborated in a pivotal scene between Molly and her father, is so crude, simplistic, and tone-deaf that it threatens to torpedo the picture.

[TheWrap]

It's hard not to guffaw when, after Molly loses one game, she speaks of her "powerlessness over the unfair whims of men." But while it's silly it's also patronizing, because by attempting to portray Molly as any kind of female victim — and by glossing over her culpability — Mr. Sorkin only ends up denying this character her agency. Just as dubiously, when Molly is at her most vulnerable, he trots out a series of male authority figures, including her estranged father (Kevin Costner), who speak at and for her, who excuse her past, vouch for her character and enthuse about her future.

[The New York Times]

The scene with Costner is particularly contrived; the redemption it depicts is intended as a much-needed moment of catharsis, but it ends up feeling like smug mansplaining.

[RogerEbert.com]





There's No Space Given To Any Of Molly's Aims Or Desires Beyond The Poker Games

Despite the torrents of commentary from her, she never discloses anything personal about her feelings for anyone else. Even the hardest cases soften up to reveal something from the inside from time to time, but with her it's as if emotion and desire don't exist. Nor is there even a trace of sexuality in her entire being, the absence of which is never remarked upon by anyone.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

The only thing I didn't buy is Molly's apparent lack of a romantic life, as if she's somehow keeping herself "pure" for the game.

[Vulture]





TL;DR

If you're a fan of [Sorkin's] particular brand of impossibly intelligent characters exchanging rat-a-tat dialogue, you'll be in heaven here. The hose is on full blast for two-plus hours. Nothing and no one seems to be holding him back, for better and for worse.

[RogerEbert.com]





Watch The Trailer



