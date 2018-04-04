The Rock Had Dinner With The Dictatorial Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia This Week, For Some Reason

There are a few things you ought to know about Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman, often referred to by his initials, MBS. He's been crown prince for less than a year, having been appointed as heir by his father, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, last June. He's positioned himself as a reformer, spearheading the government's recent decision to allow women to drive and reopening movie theaters. But his reformist image belies a draconian attitude toward political dissent, reflected by his decision last November to jail hundreds of political rivals (including family members), government officials, academics and business tycoons. This supposed "anti-corruption crackdown" was a thinly veiled power grab, one that most people — Tom Friedman excepted — saw right through.

MBS is in Los Angeles this week to meet with entertainment executives and schmooze with celebrities. It should surprise no one that media moguls are eager to meet with one of the most powerful men in the Middle East, regardless of his human rights record. But we expected better of the Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, aka the one man we thought might be able to heal our country after Trump leaves office.

The Rock let us down. From the Hollywood Reporter:

Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, began a whirlwind trip to Los Angeles on Monday with a string of meetings with some of the biggest names in entertainment, capped by an intimate dinner at Rupert Murdoch's Bel Air estate. In attendance, sources at the event tell The Hollywood Reporter, were Disney CEO Bob Iger and wife Willow Bay, Universal film chairman Jeff Shell, Fox TV exec Peter Rice and film studio chief Stacey Snider, as well as actors Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas and, yes, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.



Johnson also posted about the dinner on Instagram, calling the dinner "a pleasure," "a fun night" and "very humbling and cool."

Perhaps in response to criticism, Johnson edited his Instagram caption shortly after posting it, deleting the part about the "fun night" and mentions of Rupert Murdoch and Bob Iger.

Look, we're not stars. We can't begin to appreciate the difficulty of navigating public life as a major celebrity. But is it really too much to ask that our favorite A-listers do a little research on the policy records of world leaders before they accept friendly dinner invitations from them?