Guy Emails An Entire University's Worth Of Claudias To Find A Missed Tinder Match

Dating is weird. Online dating is extra weird. And receiving unsolicited emails from strangers might be the most weird annoying thing in the world.
But maybe by combining all three of these things, we can know true bliss, like a certain Missouri State University student named Claudia, who went ultra viral over the weekend with this tweet:
Claudia posted these screenshots of the email Hayden "Romeo" Moll sent to every girl with her first name1 at Missouri State University:
Hayden's memory is apparently a lot better than his swiping fingers because Claudia also posted a screenshot of her Tinder profile, and he was dead accurate:
So let's look at the numbers. According to Wikipedia, Missouri State had a total enrollment of 23,537 for 2016's Fall semester. Let's assume that hasn't changed much. And according to babycenter.com, the name "Claudia" was the 186th most popular name given to baby girls born in 19992, the year when a currently 18-year-old college student was most likely born.
Finally, assuming MSU has an average distribution of Claudias that means Hayden emailed... a shit ton of Claudias! Like, a bunch! What!
In the meantime, obviously the Claudia in question has tweeted about the incident and gone super viral to the tune of 22k retweets and 137k favorites in two days. And in that time, some important questions have already come up and been answered.
Such as "what's the story on those three single girls you mentioned in your bio?"
And "is one of these people going to get milkshake duck'd?"
The answer to this one is yes, and it's not the person you might think:
The whole story got the seal of approval from the team over at MTV's show Catfish, which apparently still means something in 2018:
And as awful as the whole thing could have gone3, it seems like it might work out for Hayden and Claudia.
Here's his Twitter bio:
And here's hers:
Honestly, we're rooting for #Haydia, a couple nickname we just made up. Not only do they deserve their viral fame, they also deserve each other.
2 "Claudia" has since plummeted all the way down to number 1,090 for 2017 according to the same source. ↩
3 Methodically looking up and emailing strangers asking for helping identifying one specific stranger for a date seems a little... weird? She didn't even match with you bro! ↩