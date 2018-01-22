Guy Emails An Entire University's Worth Of Claudias To Find A Missed Tinder Match

​Dating is weird. Online dating is extra weird. And receiving unsolicited emails from strangers might be the most weird annoying thing in the world.

But maybe by combining all three of these things, we can know true bliss, like a certain Missouri State University student named Claudia, who went ultra viral over the weekend with this tweet:

THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER pic.twitter.com/x8tQuYmj8Q — Claud (@claudiaaIIey) January 20, 2018





Claudia posted these screenshots of the email Hayden "Romeo" Moll sent to every girl with her first name at Missouri State University:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/dcc26dca3afb44af911ba6d7cb5899f0_d3a16a1b56dd4fe4a57cc815fecc0cfb_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/25bc1a27f08c409fb289b64e50ad3597_d3a16a1b56dd4fe4a57cc815fecc0cfb_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





Hayden's memory is apparently a lot better than his swiping fingers because Claudia also posted a screenshot of her Tinder profile, and he was dead accurate:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/556164a49c0c41838a2daf00b66384af_d3a16a1b56dd4fe4a57cc815fecc0cfb_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





So let's look at the numbers. According to Wikipedia, Missouri State had a total enrollment of 23,537 for 2016's Fall semester. Let's assume that hasn't changed much. And according to babycenter.com, the name "Claudia" was the 186th most popular name given to baby girls born in 1999 , the year when a currently 18-year-old college student was most likely born.

Finally, assuming MSU has an average distribution of Claudias that means Hayden emailed... a shit ton of Claudias! Like, a bunch! What!

In the meantime, obviously the Claudia in question has tweeted about the incident and gone super viral to the tune of 22k retweets and 137k favorites in two days. And in that time, some important questions have already come up and been answered.

Such as "what's the story on those three single girls you mentioned in your bio?"





And "is one of these people going to get milkshake duck'd?"

The answer to this one is yes, and it's not the person you might think:

.@claudiaalley Manz gotta run from you like the plague. pic.twitter.com/hZUJOQvkIg — X (@XLNB) January 22, 2018



The whole story got the seal of approval from the team over at MTV's show Catfish, which apparently still means something in 2018:

You never know what will happen on dating apps these days 😍 Doesn't look like there are any #Catfish here! https://t.co/HDPpuzm4nr — Catfish (@CatfishMTV) January 22, 2018





And as awful as the whole thing could have gone , it seems like it might work out for Hayden and Claudia.

Here's his Twitter bio:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/498208dd009b43459320c4a6a2f97555_d3a16a1b56dd4fe4a57cc815fecc0cfb_1_post.png" alt="" />





And here's hers:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/81b9efd2e04847d295bc1d3fd8622fc9_d3a16a1b56dd4fe4a57cc815fecc0cfb_1_post.png" alt="" />





Honestly, we're rooting for #Haydia, a couple nickname we just made up. Not only do they deserve their viral fame, they also deserve each other.