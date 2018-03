​Hockey. Hair. Minnesota. These things are all connected. They all flow together, if you will. And nothing demonstrates that better than the annual Minnesota state high school All Hockey Hair Team reveal:





And since this year's video features a check-in with a member of the 2016 squad, let's take a minute to rewatch that video too:





Can't get enough salad? Check out our very good blog from 2017 for hockey hair rockstars of years past.