The Minimum Wage In America Over Time, Visualized

In many parts of the country, minimum wage is simply not enough money to live on — and that's in part because it's not pegged to inflation. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Washington Center for Equitable Growth, and the Labor Law Center, Redditor Regressionator made a fascinating timelapse of inflation-adjusted minimum wage across America between 1974 and today. For context, the minimum wage in 1974 was $10 in today's dollars.

Notice how the blue gets lighter in the 1980s and stays light in most of the country until the 2010s. That's because most states stuck with the federal minimum wage, which increased some during those decades but not enough to keep up with inflation, meaning that the purchasing power of minimum wage actually decreased over time. Federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009, but a number of states have set higher wage floors since then, meaning that there are a few promising parts of the country where minimum wage is effectively higher today than it was in the 1970s.

Check out Regressionator's blog post to read more about the history of the minimum wage and see still frames of a few interesting years (2006 was not a great time).

[Via Reddit]