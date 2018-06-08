Millennials Must Work Until They Die, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts. This week: Leading retirement expert suggests millennials work until they're 70, the Salton Sea is a festering sore and soccer style is very in now.

Look, I know that this weekly news roundup has not been kind to older generations. Last year I highlighted Michael Hobbes' excellent analysis of all the various ways that older generations have managed to strip and then block access to wealth from younger generations.

Then a few weeks ago I criticized Steven Brill's mea culpa for his own generation's greed, unsatisfied with his reluctance to actually lay the blame on anyone or propose anything approaching a solution for the numerous problems he attempt to apologize for.

This week we have Alicia Munnell, a former Federal Reserve economist and director of Boston College's Center For Retirement Research, writing in Politico that there is indeed a simple solution for Millennials to overcome the gaping generation wealth gap: work longer. "In fact, my research shows that the vast majority of millennials will be fine if they work to age 70," concludes Munnell."And although that might sound old, it's historically normal in another sense: Retiring at 70 leaves the ratio of retirement to working years the same as when Social Security was originally introduced."

Ah we'll be fine! We're just returning to a time when Social Security was a new thing, and apparently the luxury of retiring at 55, heck even 65, was only to be enjoyed by the generation that introduced Social Security and their children. Everyone else can go kick rocks.

Here is a number to add some more context to the "historically normal" retirement age of 70. As of 2017, the US average life expectancy is 78.7 years. That doesn't seem "historically" normal to us.

[Politico]

After reading Michael Zelenko's gripping tale of those who suffer from the toxic dust of the Salton Sea, it's hard not to picture the giant Southern California lake as an infected wound on the surface of the Earth.

The lake, which has only existed on this planet for just over a century, was formed by accident when flood waters breached a canal, filling what was once a long-dead lake. Like anyone with a fresh cut, by the '50s humans flocked to the newly-formed giant lake to investigate, vacation and even settle down. But like any wound left exposed, it became infected.

With little fresh water to replenish it, the lake is drying up and exposing decades-old toxic runoff to its residents — resulting in an entire community of asthmatics. Most are too poor to move away, and are now stuck trying to survive the dying leviathan just outside their door.

Officials are now finally trying to take measures to suppress the amount of dust the dying sea is belching into the air, but at this point it's like trying to bandage over a pus-laden wound. It's better than nothing, but the only hope is that the infection can be contained. The damage has already been done.

[The Verge]

Every four years, everyone becomes a soccer fan. While the pearl-clutchers among us angrily try to separate themselves from the posers, the World Cup is a regular event to try and bring more folks into the fold of the world's most popular sport.

It's great fun! During the World Cup you can make all kinds of small talk, rekindle a national identity, heck, it's even OK to watch soccer at work. One small facet of soccer culture I'm extremely happy to see enter the conversation is style. This week, soccer writer Noah Davis answers a crucial question for Racked: Is soccer cool?

For me, one of the most vindicating moments in my life was to see Palace — think the British version of Supreme, arguably cooler — rekindle the garish '90s goalkeeper jersey in 2015. Here was this thing I had to wear as a youth soccer player — oftentimes an ill-fitting, itchy thing draped over me, which, tragically, did not match my team's shorts — recognized as an iconic piece of fashion. My dorky teenage sport getup was now cool.

Sure, wearing any sort of jersey from any sport gives the wearer the ability to display a nuanced look into their preferences. Someone wearing a Miami Heat Lebron James Jersey is very different from someone wearing a Cavs jersey. Davis highlights the specific political statement one makes when wearing a Romelo Lukaku Belgian national team jersey — something that reckons with Belgium's dark history of colonialism in Africa while also celebrating one of the nation's top talents.

I hope that this World Cup, and the various prestige fashion brands trying to capitalize on it, will usher in a renaissance of soccer style. Suddenly the once-hideous designs of inaugural MLS jerseys are finally given the recognition they deserve: as bold attempts to attract fans to a league with an uncertain future.

[Racked]