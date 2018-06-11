What Millennials Earn In Every State, Mapped

​Millennials may be killing Applebee's, vacation and home ownership, but it's hard to blame them when they're lagging well behind older cohorts in wealth accumulation — largely for reasons out of their control. (But don't worry, millennials, you'll be able to make up the ground by just retiring much later.)

This map from CNN Money shows the median income in every state for the millennial generation along with an adjusted figure for what that money is actually worth in that state):

In general, you'll want to steer north, with 8 of the bottom 10 states gathered in the southeast (while New Mexico holds down last place). Meanwhile, the upper Midwest and New England show well — in particular, college-grad filled Massachusetts runs away with top honors, with an adjusted median income of over $80,000. Washington, DC has the highest median income overall (just over $87,000), but the higher cost of living in the nation's capital knocks down the adjusted median to just over $75,000.

If you're a millennial and this map is bumming you out, go ahead and have an avocado toast. Everything is screwed up anyway.





