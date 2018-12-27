How Much Income It Takes To Be Considered Middle Class, Graphed

Most Americans describe themselves as middle class, but for the term to have any meaning, not everyone can qualify. The Pew Research Center defines middle-class households as those earning "two-thirds to double the national median, after incomes have been adjusted for household size." Using that definition, the folks over at personal finance site HowMuch graphed the range of incomes required to be middle class for one-person, two-person, three-person and four-person households:

If you're a single adult living alone, you're considered middle class if you earn between $34,400 and $103,200. The lower and upper ends of the middle-income range rise as you add more people to a household, all the way up to $60,499 and $181,496 for a family of four. Of course, these numbers are based on national averages — the middle-income range won't go as far in San Francisco as it will in, say, rural Kentucky.

[Read more at HowMuch]