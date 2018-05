​The reference is probably a decade too old for most of the graduates ("Batman" came out in 1989, most of the graduates were born in 1995 or 1996), but for all the parents who had to sit through the ceremony, this was probably a nice reward:

Michael Keaton closed his commencement speech at Kent State with "I'm Batman."



And this is why Michael Keaton is the best. pic.twitter.com/20H1B99aCl — TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) May 16, 2018

