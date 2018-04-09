What The FBI Raid On Michael Cohen's Office Means

The office of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, was raided by FBI agents today. The raids was related to an investigation into possible bank fraud and campaign finance violations by Cohen when he made an $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in October 2016. Although President Trump responded to the raid by calling Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team the "most conflicted group of people I have ever seen," the raid actually wasn't overseen by Mueller. In fact, a number of high-level Justice Department figures had to sign off on the search warrant for Cohen's office. Here's what you need to know.

Rod Rosenstein Told Robert Mueller To Hand Over The Cohen Case To A US Attorney's Office

We don't know the nature of the evidence that prompted the raid, but Cohen's own attorney, Stephen Ryan, told reporters that Special Counsel Robert Mueller referred the matter to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. According to Bloomberg, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — who is overseeing Mueller's investigation due to Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recusal — was personally involved in the decision to turn the investigation over to the US attorney's office.

Mueller brought information involving Cohen to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who decided that the matter should be handled by the US attorney for the Southern District of New York rather than by Mueller's team, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Under Justice Department regulations, Mueller is required to consult with Rosenstein about how to handle evidence and matters that fall outside his jurisdiction and authority. Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential campaign, whether anyone close to Trump colluded in it and whether Trump sought to obstruct justice.

[Bloomberg]

Cohen Wasn't Warned About The Search Ahead Of Time

The fact that the US attorney's office conducted a raid, rather than serving Cohen a subpoena, hints at the strength of the evidence they have already.

A person familiar with the matter told NBC News that this was not a subpoena requesting documents from Cohen. Instead, the source said, this was a court-authorized search, which means there was sufficient probable cause for a federal judge to agree that a search involving the president's personal attorney could occur without any advance notice to Cohen.



[NBC News]

However, Ryan told reporters that the raid was uncalled for because "Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath."



The Search Warrant Was Approved By A US Attorney And A Magistrate Judge

There's a high bar for investigators to have to clear if they want to raid a lawyer's office. Ken White of Popehat, in a very helpful explainer, that both a US Attorney (or Rosenstein) and a magistrate judge had to sign off on the warrant.

The USAM [US Attorney's Manual] requires such a search warrant to be approved by the US Attorney — the head of the office, a Presidential appointee — and requires "consultation" with the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. This is not a couple of rogue AUSAs sneaking in a warrant...



Federal magistrate judges (appointed by local district judges, not by the President) review search warrant applications. A Magistrate Judge therefore reviewed this application and found probable cause — that is, probable cause to believe that the subject premises (Cohen's office) contains specified evidence of a specified federal crime.



[Popehat]

Whatever Privileged Communications Were Found Will Have To Be Handled Carefully

Part of the USAM rules for searching attorney-client communications involves setting up a review process to protect attorney-client privilege. White explains what that review process might like.

That process might involve a judge reviewing the materials to separate out what is privileged (or what might fall within an exception to the privilege), or else set up a "dirty team" that does the review but is insulated from the "clean team" running the investigation. Another option is a "special master," an experienced and qualified third-party attorney to do the review. Sometimes the reviewing team will only be identifying and protecting privileged material. Sometimes the reviewing team will be preparing to seek, or to implement, a court ruling that the documents are not privileged.



[Popehat]