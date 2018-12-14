'YOU LIED FOR HIM FOR A LONG TIME. WHY?'

Watch Michael Cohen's Surprise ABC Interview, Where He Slams Trump And Says He's Lying About Russia

Days after being sentenced to three years in prison and after President Trump attacked him in a series of tweets, Michael Cohen sat down with ABC's George Stephanopoulos during "Good Morning America" and had a brutally frank conversation about his sentence and about President Trump. Among the key moments: Cohen told Stephanopoulos that Trump was aware of the hush money payments and that Trump is still lying about Russia probe. Watch below:

Part 1

 

Part 2

 

You can read a transcript of the interview here.

[ABC]

