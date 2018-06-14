THE THINGS WE DO FOR WORK

Meteorologist Tries To Solve A Rubik's Cube While Giving Out A Weather Forecast

It's going to be sunny with a 30% chance of a brain tease.

 

[CBS 12 News]

ONE NATION, NO TEAM

​Tomorrow marks the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. For the first time since 1986 the United States Men's National Team will not be competing. For most casual, and even diehard, fans this is a bit of a bummer. For as long as most can remember, every four years the World Cup reliably delivered what most Americans crave most: a feel-good underdog story.
STRONG IN THE TOOTH

Dr. Dustin Cohen has a sneaker collection, and a lab coat that's more of a bomber jacket. He's also got a thriving Beverly Hills dental practice, where he turns regular old teeth into custom works of art. Because these days, there's no bigger flex than a big, beautiful smile.
WALKING MARRIAGES

In the foothills of the Himalayas lies picture-perfect Lugu Lake, the home of the Mosuo people and the gateway to a mysterious land often dubbed "The Kingdom of Women."