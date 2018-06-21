Melania Trump Wore A Jacket That Says 'I Really Don't Care' While Visiting Separated Migrant Children At The Border

​First Lady Melania Trump made a surprise visit a to a Texas shelter for migrant children, some of whom had been forcibly separated from their parents after crossing the border, on Thursday. She asked the shelter's director "how I can help these children be reunited with their families as quickly as possible," according to the Washington Post — but her wardrobe told a different story.

In a baffling decision, the first lady wore a jacket that says "I don't really care, do u?" on the back for part of her journey. Here's a shot of Trump boarding an aircraft heading for Texas:

And here's a promotional image for the $39 jacket from Zara's website (via the Daily Mail, which first reported on Trump's jacket):

On the one hand, scrutinizing a first lady's clothing choices seems silly. On the other hand, it's rare for a first lady to wear an item of clothing that so directly contradicts her stated intentions.

A spokesperson for FLOTUS confirmed the jacket was real and said there was "no hidden message."