Rapper Meek Mill Freestyles Over Drake's Diss Track Against Him

In 2015 rapper Aubrey "Drake" Graham committed his first murder by releasing his diss track "Back to Back" and effectively burying rival MC Meek Mill alive under the heat. Now, in 2018, Meek Mill has dropped an album that's generating a fair amount of buzz and even features a song with Drake.

But nothing will put this classic rap beef out of our hip-hop's collective memory like this freestyle Meek laid down over the beat that did him in:





The entire interview Meek conducted with Funk Flex, a hip-hop DJ at New York's Hot 97 radio station, is fun to listen to, but the freestyle? That is what will set Meek free.

[Via The Fader]