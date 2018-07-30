The Oldest And Youngest Counties In America, Mapped

The median age in America is 37.7, which means that there are just as many Americans older than 37.7 as there are Americans younger than 37.7. But those two groups are by no means spread equally across the country. Data from the US Census Bureau's American Communities Survey shows quite a bit of variation in the median age in American counties, boroughs and parishes — and thanks to this map of that data by Redditor JFBoyy, now we can see where all the olds and the youngs are congregating:

Not so surprising: That splotch of dark red northwest of Orlando, home to a famed retirement community called The Villages. More surprising: The areas in southern South Dakota with a median age between 15 and 24, which reflect the modern demographic of that state's Indian reservations. The big picture: We can all stop saying, "Go west, young man," because the young people are apparently already there.





[Reddit]