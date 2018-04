​Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been arrested and charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after he went on a rampage at the UFC 223 media event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

McGregor reportedly injured two of the other fighters, and various videos show him attacking a bus and causing a ruckus:

Here’s the whole @TheNotoriousMMA video from my perspective with @joannamma commentating at #UFC223 Media Day. Bummer three fights are off because of this. *Sorry about bad camera work. pic.twitter.com/BwfGsrR1hp — Gorman™ (@CruGorman) April 6, 2018