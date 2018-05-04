Tired Of Star Wars Day? Celebrate These May 4th Things Instead

If you're like me, then Star Wars Day passes you by without much fanfare. Sure, I love some of those movies and yes, all the "May the fourth be with you" jokes can get a little stale, but considering that my birthday happens to share the same date as the stupidest, most annoying made-up holiday ever, it's hard for me to get too riled up about any "Star Wars" antics.

Still, not everyone loves "Star Wars" and I'm sure a few of you out there relate to my "this-ruins-my-birthday" predicament every time May 4th rolls around. In the spirit of goodwill, here are a couple things you can choose to observe today instead of Star Wars Day.





Other Low-Key Holidays

Bird Day (United States)

Oh hell yes — a day just for birds? Birds own. Just look at this owl hanging out on an ice floe and tell me that you don't feel a little stoked on a day dedicated to our avian friends.





Dave Brubeck Day

Turn off the John Williams and put one of Dave Brubeck's legendary jazz tracks on, like "Take Five" or "Unsquare Dance." Oh yeah, May 4th is his day because "Take Five" is written in 5/4 time. It's totally okay if you refuse to acknowledge any holiday that's making a joke out of today's date.





International Firefighters Day

Take a moment today to reflect on how good it is to have firefighters in society and not just a bunch of ordinary citizens fumbling buckets of water in an emergency. Every video of a cop doing something nice wishes it was as wholesome and good as a video of firefighters doing something nice.

The Freedom Riders

A multiracial group of anti-segregation activists made history on May 4th, 1961 when they embarked on a ten-day bus journey across Southern state lines, putting a then-recent Supreme Court decision to ban segregated interstate transport to the test. For the 50th anniversary, Oprah reunited 178 of the surviving Riders for a moving tribute.

Birthdays To Celebrate

Audrey Hepburn (Born 1929)

Hepburn would've been 89 this year. Skip the obvious choice of "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and watch 1963's "Charade" (co-starring Cary Grant)!





Will Arnett (Born 1970)

I know he's not in this "Arrested Development" clip, but go appreciate how in the YouTube comments for "Gob's Program" users have written his program out in various different programming languages.





Richard Jenkins (Born 1947)

Is there a single scene of his in "The Shape of Water" that won't make you double over with laughter or cry? No.





Lance Bass (Born 1979)

Out and proud, the only NSYNC member to have trained as an astronaut and brave enough to rock a bleached jean jacket while made-up to look like an action figure in "It's Gonna Be Me."

People To Commemorate

Moe Howard (Died 1975)

Have you ever actually watched a full "Three Stooges" routine? It's not all head bashing and eye poking — bob your head along to this poppy version of the alphabet led by Moe:





Adam Yauch (Died 2012)

MCA of the Beastie Boys, also known as Nathanial Hörnblowér, his lederhosen-clad Swiss alter ego when directing music videos for the band. His best work might be the 30-minute epic "Fight For Your Right (Revisited)," released just a year before he passed. His speech at the 1998 VMAs while accepting the Video Vanguard award is equally unforgettable.​



