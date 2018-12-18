Is 'Mary Poppins Returns' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Disney's determined to make live action reboots or sequels for all its beloved originals, but at least it's been over half a century since Mary Poppins floated onto the big screen. Is her comeback — with Emily Blunt stepping into Julie Andrews' polished shoes — delightfully overdue, or is "Returns" more calculating than it is sweet? Here's what the reviews say:



It Picks Up With The Banks Children, About 20 Years Later

The children from the first film, Jane and Michael Banks, are now grown up. Jane (Emily Mortimer) is cheerful, single, and intent on improving the lives of working folk [...] Michael (Ben Whishaw) has fared less well. He is widowed and woebegone, with three young offspring to care for: Annabel (Pixie Davies), John (Nathanael Saleh), and Georgie.

[The New Yorker]

With the Banks family in disarray, it’s naturally time for Mary Poppins to show up through a hole in the clouds, mysteriously unaged since her last visit 20 years before. The Mary Poppins of the books, described by Blunt in a recent interview as “a little more acerbic and vain and weird,” is closer to the one on display here [...] Once Michael and Jane have recovered from their amazement at the reappearance of their childhood nanny (“Close your mouth, Michael, we are still not a fish”), Mary moves in to care for the children and remind both them and their preoccupied father of the healing properties of nonsense, magic, and fun.

[Slate]





Blunt Easily Meets The Expectations Set By Julie Andrews

Her dazzling performance, which has earned her Golden Globe and SAG nominations, as well as Oscar buzz, is reason enough to check out the sequel to the 1964 Disney classic, even the rest of the film doesn’t quite match up.

[Refinery29]

How long does it take to be sure, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Blunt is right for the part? About two seconds, by my watch. Consider her first appearance, in the park. Fresh from on high, she lands not in a stutter or a rush but with one foot at a decorous angle and the other taking a gently purposeful stride.

[The New Yorker]

She’s easily the best thing about the film, and though her Poppins performance can’t not be called an imitation of Andrews’ (whose absence from the film is particularly conspicuous when Dame Angela Lansbury shows up in a scene clearly meant to act as a passing of the torch), her overall energy is a little edgier, as is her wardrobe, to the degree that she is the only element of the film that doesn’t beg a comparison to Mary Poppins.

[Polygon]





Your Enjoyment Of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Character May Hinge On How Much You Love Musical Cheesiness

As for Miranda, he inhabits the kind of seemingly-effortless performance skills that were once well represented among a subset of Hollywood stars; they may not make musicals like they used to, but it’s gratifying to see that they occasionally make the kind of song-and-dance men who could have held their own at MGM.



[The Wrap]

Miranda can be a spectacularly compelling performer, as anyone who's heard Hamilton or even just watched Miranda speak can attest. But Returns tends to play into his weaknesses, rather than his strengths. The songs are ill-suited for his voice, the Cockney accent sounds uneven and uncertain (at least Dick Van Dyke committed), and the character himself lacks the charisma that's made Miranda so beloved.

[Mashable]





None Other Than Paddington Himself, Ben Whishaw, Gives A Great Performance As Michael Banks

Whishaw, whose role is perhaps the least magical of the bunch, stands out. The tremulousness and fragility he projects as a family man under pressure is the tenderest facet of the story; it’s tempting to say that the film might have fared better if Mary Poppins Returns had gone full Christopher Robin and pared its focus down to Michael rather than trying to keep all of Cherry Tree Lane and its romanticized version of London within its sights.

[Polygon]

Whishaw’s wistful renditions of songs are a quiet but delightful surprise, and he is well-cast as the dreamer-who-is-forced-into-capitalism Michael. There’s a cool dad buried in that slight frame, but he’s been crushed by The Man.

[Refinery29]





When 'Returns' Puts Its Own Spin On A 2D Animation Plus Live Action Sequence, It Dazzles You...

The entire sequence is a visual wonder, done up in a 2D style reminiscent of classic Disney. Yet the live-action characters fit seamlessly into this world, right down to Mary's trompe l'oeil dress collar. This is Returns at its best, blending old-fashioned magic and newfangled technology to deliver something that truly stuns.

[Mashable]

In a film entirely made up of, and that’s a testament to, unnecessary diversions, this one stands out as the most successful. Possibly because it honors the lower-fi looks of the original, or because Blunt gets to do a little song-and-dance routine that shows her at her game and winsome best. The animation is cozily familiar for those who grew up on similar aesthetics, and is whizzing and dynamic enough to likely keep little ones enrapt.



[Vanity Fair]







... But The Rest Of The Set Pieces Are Quite Lacking

The divergences from 1964’s Poppins are so few and far between — a carriage chase, some truly bizarre BMX bike stunts, a shoehorned romance that only works because Mortimer and Miranda both project such an earnest energy, a rap (if it didn’t work for something as cheesy as Cats, it won’t work for you, Mary Poppins Returns!) — that, for better or worse, they’re the most memorable things about Mary Poppins Returns.

[Polygon]

Children are probably more comfortable dwelling in the realm of the fantastic, but from my wizened perspective, the film’s version of make-believe is a bit cold. I wanted more practical settings and textures, more to grab onto beyond Blunt’s radiant appeal. Especially when Mary is curiously pushed to the sidelines for the latter half of the film.

[Vanity Fair]

The zippy musical numbers in which Mary Poppins whisks cherubs Annabel, John, and Georgie away into colorful hyperreal fantasias impress. But they often impress in the same remote, impersonal manner as the floating chunks of island from Avatar—mighty in form, lacking in soul. They inspire more respect than love, and Mary Poppins is nothing without love.

[The A.V. Club]





The New Songs Aren't Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

The songs by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (the music-and-lyrics team behind Hairspray) are clever and hummable, even if they never match the timeless perfection of the 1964 score by the brothers Richard and Robert Sherman—whose capacity for creating earworms can be measured by the fact they also wrote “It’s a Small World (After All),” another moneymaker for Disney that’s been cited as the most frequently played song of all time.

[Slate]

Whenever the score samples the cues from the Sherman brothers’ old score, we’re reminded just how singular the music of Mary Poppins was — and remains to this day.



[Polygon]







All In All, 'Returns' Is A Fine Follow-Up To The Original, But It Falls Short Of Being A Truly Significant Sequel

Nostalgia, in “Mary Poppins Returns,” is a transporting emotion, yet the movie is as calculated a piece of re-enactment as “The Force Awakens.” Even as it throws off sparkles of sweetness and light and vaudeville fairy dust, the more the movie mimics “Mary Poppins” the less it can be “Mary Poppins.”

[Variety]



[Director Rob] Marshall has been trying to construct an awards-season narrative around the film that deems it the “movie we need right now,” by which he seems to mean that it’s a bit of escapist fun that takes us away from the anxious age we live in. But if that was the effect he hoped to achieve, a less melancholy plot probably would have been more successful, and made the cheerful ending feel less like an encouragement (especially in the midst of national austerity and political upheaval, two things the movie also contains!) to engage in willful denial and just assume that everything will turn out all right in the end.

[Vox]​

By their nature, sequels should do something to warrant their existence. They should add and expand to the world they are continuing. Mary Poppins Returns doesn’t do that. The film makes it feel like Mary Poppins only exists to help this one family. And if that’s the case, what’s the point?

[io9]





TL;DR

This 21st-century installment of the Mary Poppins story depends perhaps a bit too much on our lasting goodwill for the first one. But it also provides enough pleasure on its own to leave us hoping it won’t be 54 years until that familiar prim figure makes her next appearance through an opening in the clouds.

[Slate]





