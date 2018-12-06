Is The New Season Of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

The first season of Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" swept critics off their feet and cleaned house at the Emmys and Golden Globes a year ago, but does the continuing story of Midge Maisel's (Rachel Brosnahan, "House of Cards"), stand-up career steer clear of a sophomore slump?​ Here's what the reviews say:

For Better Or Worse, Season Two Isn't Wholly-Focused On Midge's Rise To Fame

As season two begins, Midge and manager Susie (the terrific Alex Borstein) are simultaneously dealing with the fallout from Midge’s takedown of Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) and flying high from a triumphant set unluckily witnessed by Joel (Michael Zegen), Mr. Maisel himself. They’re struggling to balance their joint ambitions with their personal struggles, and in Midge’s case, learning that leading a double life comes at a cost. The secrets pile up, but hey, at least the jokes keep coming.

[RogerEbert.com]

Season One concluded with Midge performing a potentially career-launching set promoted by her famous friend Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), leaving the impression that we’d come right back to see how she might capitalize on that showcase[...] But the new season has a lot more on its mind both for Midge and for the ensemble as a whole, and it keeps getting distracted from the stand-up as much as she does.

[Rolling Stone]





Unsurprisingly, Brosnahan Is Still The Best Part Of The Show, Especially When She Cuts Loose On Stage

In Season 2, Midge is still a heroine for the ages, a woman who doesn’t quite fit in her world but steadfastly refuses to admit that. It’s onstage in front of an audience, that the show’s title character feels empowered to express herself. Moments like these remain the show’s trump card: Brosnahan is as reliable as clockwork, and the energy she brings to her character goes delightfully haywire whenever Midge is onstage, under the lights, facing down her own fears.

[Vanity Fair]

Brosnahan, who won an Emmy earlier this year for her star turn in season one, plays Midge as a whirling dervish of a woman who’s always operating on high speed. When she performs onstage, her voltage gets turned up even higher and Brosnahan makes the electricity that Midge feels fully palpable.

[Vulture]





Borstein Is Also Acting At The Top Of Her Game

If Brosnahan’s performance offers most of the show’s thrills, and sets its tempo, it’s Borstein who fills its silences and does the most to ground it in something immediate and painful. When things go well for Susie and Midge, both Borstein and Brosnahan project joy, pride, or triumph, but Borstein draws out other elements of Susie’s experience: anxiety, exhaustion, incredulity, and every so often, palpable relief. Midge does this because she loves it. Susie loves it too, but she also needs, desperately, to get paid.

[RogerEbert.com]





The Ensemble's Still Great, But Needs Less Joel Time

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is once more elevated by its fantastic ensemble cast. This season, Marin Hinkle gets to explore more of Rose Maisel, Alex Borstein figures out how to make a gag involving a plunger stay fresh, and Zachary Levi joins the crew as a wry new character who is capable of standing his ground against Midge. However, the show definitely has a Joel problem. Michael Zeger is fine, but the show hasn’t figured out that Joel doesn’t need multiple redemptive arcs.

[Decider]

It’s never clear why Joel is still so present in the story, beyond the oft-teased reconciliation between him and Midge (which would, to be fair, be well within the screwball roots of the show). And his plots are a snooze, frequently sapping the show of its momentum.

[Vox]

On Gilmore Girls, they also tended to fall a little too in love with ancillary characters, and/or to become blind to the flaws of more major players, so it’s not shocking that Joel remains prominent despite being so dull on top of his betrayal of his wife and kids.

[Rolling Stone]





If You Love All The Characters, You'll Love The Season's Detours — Otherwise, 'Maisel' Spins Its Wheels A Bit

This time around, the story seems motivated less by the characters’ forward propulsion than by hastily sketching how to get from one fabulous set piece to the next; I am certain you can skip the first nine episodes of the season without missing a step on any of the characters’ personal journeys, or any major conflicts.

[Vanity Fair]

Season two essentially affords Sherman-Palladino the chance to make the most Amy Sherman-Palladino show of all time. There are whole scenes that exist solely because they’re beautiful, including a handful of gorgeous dance sequences set in Paris, complete with mist rolling in off the Seine and the streetlights glowing in the fog.

[Vox]

The season includes not one but two detours to far-flung locales, the first to Paris and the second to a resort in the Catskills; they’re ripe opportunities to flex the show’s Jeff Bezos–backed budget, but not to further Midge’s fledgling comedy career. Midge herself seems of two minds, declaring she wants to be “the biggest thing out there” one moment, and bailing on Manhattan for an entire summer the next. For a privileged woman reluctant to leave the nest, wary of the unknown, and oblivious to the needs of those around her, such start-and-stop pacing makes a certain kind of sense. For a television show allotting precious minutes of screen time, not so much.

[The Ringer]





TL;DR

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is one of the best shows on television, perched right next to one that’s content to settle for “pretty good” so long as it remains thoroughly pleasant. I can’t decide if I love it for its lavish, careful reconstruction of a bygone era, or if that love only underlines my own blinkered perspective.

[Vox]





Watch The Trailer



