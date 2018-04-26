Getting Dragged To See 'Infinity War'? This Marvel Spoiler Guide Is For You, Friend

Let's cut to the chase: the Marvel Cinematic Universe is huge, some people like it a whole lot while others think it'll help bring about the death of film itself, and "Avengers: Infinity War" is an ambitious crossover (yes, that's a meme now) that'll ask way too much of laid-back viewers.

If you've never seen any of the Marvel Studios films before, this guide summarizes all the past movies and covers the bits that'll surely come up again in "Infinity War." If you're kinda-sorta familiar with the Marvel movies, or if you haven't seen any since [blank], the contents of the guide are divided up into useful sections so you can jump to what you need.

Want to know even more about Marvel's Cinematic Universe plans or why the X-Men aren't part of this whole shebang (yet)? Refer to the Marvel installment of Digg's Fan Service series.

Click on any of the section heads or movie titles below to jump straight to that entry.

Assembling The Avengers

Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

After The Attack On New York

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)



Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

The Lead Up To 'Civil War'

Ant-Man (2015)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

New Guys (And What's Up With Hulk And Thor)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Finally, Where Are Those Infinity Stones?





<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2afd879f6e834b7b9c55a85abf4a54f9_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

Iron Man (2008)

Billionaire arms manufacturer Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is injured and captured by terrorists in Afghanistan, prompting him to build and escape with the first set of Iron Man armor. Stark discovers that his business partner Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) was behind the terrorist plot. Stark and Stane end up duking it out in their respective suits of power armor. Stark wins. After the fight, Stark reveals his identity as Iron Man to the world and is approached by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) of S.H.I.E.L.D. for something called "the Avengers Initiative."

Need To Know

Tony Stark/Iron Man's first appearance



Nick Fury's first appearance



Baddies Alive Or Dead?

Obadiah Stane dies in an explosion at Stark Industries HQ





<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0352cc089b6c4903bf6d6054937fb58f_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Physicist Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) is exposed to gamma radiation in an experiment gone wrong. When angered, he transforms into the Hulk. Unable to control the transformation or account for the Hulk's berserk behavior, Banner goes into hiding and tries to find a cure for his condition. Eventually, Banner's cover is blown. A similarly transformed soldier (Emil Blonsky, played by Tim Roth) rampages through Harlem — after defeating the soldier, Banner escapes from the military once again.

Need To Know

The Hulk/Bruce Banner's first appearance



A post-credits scene shows Stark working with S.H.I.E.L.D.



Baddies Alive Or Dead?

Emil Blonsky (a.k.a. Abomination) is taken into custody by S.H.I.E.L.D.







<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/53643bbc72864058861b52b03353fa6c_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Tony Stark faces off against Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke), a revenge-obsessed inventor whose father created the Arc Reactor with Howard Stark (John Slattery), Tony's dad. A miniature Arc Reactor powers the Iron Man armor and keeps Stark alive; Stark is suffering ill-effects from exposure to the element that fuels his personal reactor. Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. spy Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) assist Stark. After Stark drunkenly endangers guests at his birthday party while suited-up as Iron Man, his friend James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) confiscates another set of Stark's armor. Stark discovers a new element suitable to power his armor just in time to team up with Rhodes, now using the modified "War Machine" armor, in order to stop Vanko.

Need To Know

Natasha Romanoff (a.k.a. Black Widow)'s first appearance



James Rhodes becomes War Machine



Tony's father, Howard Stark, introduced via flashback

Baddies Alive Or Dead?



Defeated by Iron Man and War Machine, Vanko detonates his own armor



Rival arms manufacturer Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell) is locked up for working with Vanko







<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/ff9c0ec9917944bd99a3cbb25985299f_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

Thor (2011)



Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is banished from Asgard — yes, like that of Norse myth but in space — by his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) for his brash behavior. On Earth, Thor is stripped of his powers and unable to wield his hammer Mjolnir, which has come into the possession of S.H.I.E.L.D. Back on Asgard, Thor's brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) discovers that he is not Asgardian, but an adopted Frost Giant. While Odin enters a ritual state of rest, Loki seizes power in Asgard and plans an attack on the home of the Frost Giants. Loki attempts to kill Thor by sending a powerful automaton to Earth, but Thor regains his powers and defeats it. Thor returns to Asgard and kills Loki, thwarting the attack on the Frost Giants.

Need To Know

Thor and Loki's first appearance



Clint Barton/Hawkeye's first appearance (in a small cameo)



The Tesseract is introduced in a post-credits scene

Baddies Alive Or Dead?

As revealed in the post-credits scene, surprise — Loki's not dead





<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/63ded3093b6b461eb0179ee761c7eba4_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)



It's the 1940s and scrawny Brooklyn kid Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) wants to join the military to fight in WWII. He ends up the sole success in an American super-soldier experiment. Rogers faces off against Nazi Hydra leader Red Skull (Hugo Weaving). On the front, Rogers is aided by Sergeant James "Bucky" Barnes (Sebastian Stan), a young Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). Stark gives Rogers his signature shield made from vibranium. Barnes dies on a mission. Red Skull attempts to use an artifact known as the Tesseract to power a doomsday weapon. Both Rogers and the Tesseract go missing in the Arctic Ocean after a plane crash. Howard Stark retrieves the Tesseract. Steve Rogers is found and resurrected 70 years later by Nick Fury.

Need To Know

Steve Rogers/Captain America's first appearance



Bucky Barnes "dies"



Rogers is resurrected by Nick Fury in present-day New York City

Baddies Alive Or Dead?

Red Skull is disintegrated upon touching the Tesseract



<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/5d588ff7e580441cb9a711d8e8159dd6_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

The Avengers (2011)

Loki pledges to turn the Tesseract over to a mysterious figure in exchange for command of an alien army. Armed with a mind control scepter, Loki attacks S.H.I.E.L.D., controls ace archer Clint Barton a.k.a. Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and secures the Tesseract. Nick Fury tasks Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff and Bruce Banner (now played by Mark Ruffalo) with tracking down Loki. The group captures Loki shortly before Thor arrives. With Barton brought back from Loki's mind control, the assembled heroes squabble over their next move. Loki escapes, killing a key S.H.I.E.L.D. agent on his way out. Fury rallies the assembled heroes to fight Loki in New York City, where Loki opens a wormhole for his invading alien army. The heroes defeat Loki and Tony Stark redirects a last-resort nuclear missile at the invading aliens just as the wormhole closes. Thanos (Josh Brolin) is revealed to be behind the plot to acquire the Tesseract.

Need To Know

Thanos' first appearance



Earth's first major reckoning with hostile extraterrestrial forces



Loki's scepter is introduced



Thor escorts the Tesseract to Asgard

Baddies Alive Or Dead?



Thanos is just hanging out in space



Invading aliens killed by the Avengers and the nuclear bomb



Thor brings Loki back to Asgard as a prisoner

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/ba5b3aee7df043869094abbd1ac1b0c9_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

Iron Man 3 (2013)



Tony Stark struggles with PTSD after the invasion of New York City. He begins building innumerable variants of the Iron Man armor, which worries his girlfriend/business partner Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). A terrorist calling himself The Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) claims responsibility for a series of bombings — Stark's assistant Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) is injured in one. The Mandarin attacks Stark's mansion next and Stark, presumed dead in the attack, flees to Tennessee. Together, Stark and James Rhodes discover that The Mandarin is an actor covering for Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce), a scientist whose experiments with super-soldier gene alteration resulted in the explosions later claimed as attacks. Killian captures Potts and performs the gene alteration on her. Potts and Stark manage to defeat Killian.

Need To Know

At the end of the film, Stark removes the shrapnel and Arc Reactor from his chest



Pepper Potts is cured of the super-soldier treatment



Baddies Alive Or Dead?

Killian's killed by Pepper Potts







<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0f4f69b2bc704fa0a850911b01393e79_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

Thor: The Dark World (2013)



A Dark Elf called Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) plots to control a powerful force known as the Aether. Close to none of this movie matters since Natalie Portman (playing Jane Foster, Thor's love interest from Earth) drops out of the franchise after this point. Oh well.

Need To Know

Thor's mother Frigga (Rene Russo) dies



The Aether is introduced, identified as an Infinity Stone, and passed to The Collector (Benicio del Toro)



Baddies Alive Or Dead?

Malekith gets squished to death by his own spaceship



Loki is posing as Odin on Asgard





<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/41057e2397b341c787249d260207bc04_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

A boy named Peter Quill is abducted from Earth by a space pirate named Yondu (Michael Rooker) on the same night his mother dies. Fast forward twenty or so years and Quill is an outlaw (not) known as Star-Lord. Quill finds the Power Stone, which the Kree warrior Ronan (Lee Pace) wants to steal for himself despite being under orders to deliver it to Thanos. Quill ends up allied with a group of other assassins and misfits who want to keep the stone from Ronan: Gamora (an adopted daughter of Thanos, played by Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper). With Yondu's help they defeat Ronan and secure the Power Stone. With the Power Stone guarded at the planet Xandar by the Nova Corps, an intergalactic police force, Quill and his new friends form the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Need To Know

The Guardians' first appearance



The Collector explains the Infinity Stones to the Guardians via hologram Powerpoint



The Tesseract is officially identified as the Space Stone



The Power Stone is introduced, transported to Xandar



Groot sacrifices himself to protect the group but is reborn(?) as Baby Groot



Baddies Alive Or Dead?

Ronan gets obliterated by the Guardians with the aid of the Power Stone





<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/aa65a3c73f0c4139bc2b725b3dd5ba56_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)



The Guardians run afoul of a race known as the Sovereigns after capturing Gamora's estranged sister Nebula (Karen Gillan). A powerful Celestial called Ego (Kurt Russell) offers shelter to the Guardians and reveals he is Peter Quill's long-lost father. While Quill trains with Ego, Gamora and Nebula put aside some of their differences. Drax bonds with Ego's companion Mantis (Pom Klementieff), who reveals that Ego sired multiple children and hired Yondu to abduct them for an evil plot to take over multiple planets. The Guardians manage to defeat Ego, but in the process Yondu sacrifices himself to save Quill.

Need To Know

Mantis joins the Guardians



Nebula leaves on her own, vowing to kill Thanos



Baby Groot becomes a teenager



Baddies Alive Or Dead?

Ego blows up real good

The Sovereign create a warrior named Adam to fight the Guardians





<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/ff9dd8174a3047e483ab015de113884d_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Nick Fury has Steve Rogers investigate some suspicious goings-on inside S.H.I.E.L.D. involving Alexander Pierce (Robert Redford). A team lead by The Winter Soldier attacks and kills Fury. Rogers and Natasha Romanoff discover there are Hydra agents working within S.H.I.E.L.D., including Pierce. They enlist the help of Sam Wilson a.k.a. Falcon (Anthony Mackie) in their investigation. Rogers discovers that The Winter Soldier is actually Bucky, resurrected after WWII and brainwashed to serve Hydra. Rogers, Romanoff, Wilson and Fury (hooray, he faked his death) work to stop Pierce and put an end to Hydra operations in the US. Bucky almost kills Rogers, but saves him from drowning at the last second and goes into hiding.

Need To Know

Bucky Barnes resurrected as The Winter Soldier



S.H.I.E.L.D. publically disbanded



Baddies Alive Or Dead?

Nick Fury shoots Pierce, sending him crashing through some nice glass walls



Bucky is still out there... and is he really a bad guy?





<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/bf9434a994684801bee0352736f9a02f_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

The Avengers raid a Hydra compound in a country called Sokovia. Twins Pietro and Wanda Maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elisabeth Olsen, granted superpowers by experiments with Mind Stone in Loki's scepter, attack the Avengers. Tony Stark discovers that the scepter can accelerate his plans for an autonomous robot defense force. Stark and Bruce Banner go ahead with the plan in secret. The resultant AI, Ultron (James Spader), goes rogue and attacks the Avengers. Ultron recruits the Maximoffs and designs a new body made from vibranium. Stark intervenes to bond the vibranium body with the Mind Stone and the AI J.A.R.V.I.S. — before the other Avengers can object to Stark's plan, Thor follows a prophetic vision and activates the body, creating Vision (Paul Bettany). Ultron retaliates with an attack on Sokovia. The Maximoffs turn on Ultron and help evacuate the Sokovians. Pietro dies in the evacuation effort. Vision kills Ultron.

Need To Know

Pietro Maximoff a.k.a. Quicksilver dies



The Mind Stone is now part of Vision's body



Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. Scarlet Witch trains as an Avenger, alongside Sam Wilson, James Rhodes and Vision



Bruce Banner steals the Avengers' Quinjet, disappears (much to the dismay of Natasha Romanoff)



Baddies Alive Or Dead?

Ultron's dead… unless Vision didn't actually kill him



Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), the man who provides vibranium to Ultron, lives to see another day



<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/1a9d542d1d5e4b3da91c6600e8772d1b_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

Ant-Man (2015)

Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) invents a suit capable of shrinking its wearer. Years later, burglar Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) steals the suit without realizing what it's capable of. Pym catches Lang and reveals he intended for Lang to take the suit — Pym and his daughter Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) need Lang to adopt the role of Ant-Man and steal another shrinking suit from Darren Cross (Corey Stoll). While attempting to steal a device for Pym's heist plan, Lang has a run-in with Sam Wilson. The heist fails and Cross reveals his plans to sell the shrinking tech to Hydra. Lang fights Cross and nearly ends up permanently shrunk down to a subatomic level.

Need To Know

Ant-Man's first appearance

Baddies Alive Or Dead?

Darren Cross a.k.a. Yellowjacket shrinks to death





<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/80af61b311a54050ab0989822c25c2fb_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

Doctor Strange (2016)

Neurosurgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) loses the use of his hands in a car accident. His search for a remedy leads him to Kamar-Taj, where he learns the magical ways of the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton). An evil sorcerer, Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen), seeks to destroy the three sanctums that protect Earth against incursions from other dimensions. Kaecilius succeeds, exposing Earth to the Dark Dimension and its ruler, Dormammu. Strange stops Dormammu from destroying earth by trapping them together in a time loop with the aid of the Eye of Agamotto, which contains the Time Stone. Dormammu agrees to leave Earth be.

Need To Know

Doctor Strange's first appearance



Strange ends the movie in New York City



Time Stone introduced



Baddies Alive Or Dead?

Kaecilius is technically immortal, but he's forever in pain and trapped in the Dark Dimension



Dormammu is alive but won't mess with Earth





<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e454bf7325a74d4c875532387bf61163_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

After a few Wakandan aid workers die as a result of an Avengers operation in Nigeria, the UN calls for government oversight in the form of the Sokovia Accords. At the signing meeting, a bombing attack pinned on Bucky kills Wakanda's king. Steve Rogers tries to make contact with Bucky and comes up against Black Panther a.k.a. T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the new Wakandan king. Rogers, Bucky and T'Challa are taken into custody. As Tony Stark urges Rogers to sign the Accords, Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) activates Bucky's brainwashing. Bucky escapes and Rogers chases after him. A battle takes place between two groups of heroes: those with Stark (including War Machine, Black Widow, Vision, Black Panther and Spider-Man (Tom Holland)) and those with Rogers and Barnes (Falcon, Hawkeye, Ant-Man and Scarlet Witch). Rogers and Barnes escape in pursuit of Zemo, with Stark and T'Challa not far behind. Stark discovers that Bucky killed his parents while brainwashed. T'Challa stops Zemo, who wanted revenge for his family's death in Sokovia, from killing himself. Rogers fights Stark until the Iron Man armor is all but destroyed. Rogers and Barnes escape and later break the rest of Rogers' team out of prison.

Need To Know

Black Panther and Spider-Man's first appearance



Peggy Carter dies of old age



James Rhodes's legs are paralyzed



Rogers abandons the Captain America shield



Bucky is hidden away in Wakanda for treatment



Rogers, Lang, Maximoff, Barton and Wilson are all on the run



Baddies Alive Or Dead?

Zemo is alive and imprisoned



<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6901077611b84f99b023e5acb4fb2659_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Thor discovers that Loki is alive and posing as Odin. Loki reveals that Odin is on Earth. With Stephen Strange's help they locate Odin just before he dies, which unleashes their sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) from her imprisonment. Hela destroys Thor's hammer and moves to take over Asgard. Thor and Loki are left stranded on the planet Sakaar, run by the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). Thor is reunited with Bruce Banner/the Hulk through the Grandmaster's colosseum duels and uncovers that an Asgardian Valkyrie is also hiding on the planet. With Banner and Valkyrie's help, Thor and Loki return to Asgard to face Hela. Thor accesses yet-unseen thunder powers in the fight against Hela, but realizes that the only way to defeat her is to unleash Ragnarok upon Asgard. The heroes evacuate Asgard and watch its destruction.

Need To Know

Odin dies



First appearance of Valkyrie



Loki steals the Tesseract again



Thor loses his Mjolnir hammer… and an eye



Asgard is totally, utterly gone







Baddies Alive Or Dead?

The Grandmaster is alive on Sakaar



Hela dies in the destruction of Asgard





<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/48d010e6728140008838e7366b4f4357_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)



In the wake of the alien invasion of New York, contractor Adrian Toomes uncovers powerful alien tech. A few years later Toomes is the Vulture, a small-time arms dealer dispensing alien weapons. Tony Stark mentors Peter Parker, who performs a number of low-key heroic acts as Spider-Man in a souped-up Stark-designed suit. When Parker catches on to Toomes' plans, Stark tells Parker not to interfere. When Parker discovers that Toomes' next plan is to hijack a Stark Industries plane full dangerous weapons, Parker successfully rushes in to stop him. Stark offers Parker a position on the Avengers and an upgraded suit, but Parker turns down both.

Need To Know

At the movie's end, Parker's Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) finds out Parker is Spider-Man



Baddies Alive Or Dead?

Toomes is alive and in prison





<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/36a9728c46414a73af07bd6180ca5636_563a11071a124b6ca5f46d575ff13b11_1_post.png" alt="" />

Black Panther (2018)



Immediately following the capture of Zemo, T'Challa returns to Wakanda and faces a sanctioned combat challenge for the title of king. T'Challa wins and moves on to investigate vibranium smuggling carried out by Ulysses Klaue with the help of Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Shuri (Leticia Wright). They discover that Klaue is working with Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), who reveals himself to be T'Challa's cousin — the secret son of T'Challa's uncle N'Jobu, who was killed for selling vibranium. Killmonger challenges T'Challa for the title of king and wins. Unbeknownst to Killmonger, T'Challa survives the fight and is resuscitated by Nakia and Shuri. Killmonger plans to distribute vibranium weapons to Wakandan agents and black revolutionaries the world over, but just as the first ship launches T'Challa faces down Killmonger and wins. T'Challa decides to make Wakanda a less secretive nation.

Need To Know

Wakanda's technological advancements are revealed to the world



Shuri completes Bucky's rehabilitation



Baddies Alive Or Dead?

Killmonger kills Ulysses Klaue



Killmonger chooses death over bondage

Space Stone: Loki has it (the Tesseract)

Reality Stone: Last seen with the Collector

Time Stone: In the Eye of Agamotto on Earth

Power Stone: In Xandar with the Nova Corps.

Mind Stone: It's part of Vision

Soul Stone: We haven't seen it yet!