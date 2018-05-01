COMICALLY PROFITABLE

Marvel Movies Do Insanely Well At The Box Office, As Told By Two Charts

Obviously, there's been a lot of talk about "Avengers: Infinity War." The reviews are positive, the memes are funny and even people who don't know anything about Marvel can enjoy it.

But how *successful* of a movie is it? Isn't that what matters, after all? Money?

Oh, wait, it just raked in the best opening weekend of all time. Cool.

That's not all though. According to this chart made by Reddit intuitiveG, Disney — which owns Marvel — can lay claim to a staggering 9 out of the top 10 highest grossing opening weekends of all time. And in addition to the top spot, numbers 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10 also happen to be Marvel flicks:

[OC] Disney Owns 9 - Top 10 Grossing Opening Weekends - Of ALL Time from r/dataisbeautiful
 


Not only that, but according to a second chart my by Redditor europeanusername, the profitability margin on every Marvel film is absolutely through the roof:

Marvel movie budgets and box office revenue [OC] from r/dataisbeautiful
 


All of this is to say you're probably going to see a lot more trailers for superhero movies in the years to come.

[via Reddit]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TOWELS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Is The Most Absorbent Towel We've Ever Used

2 diggs onsentowel.com
You think you want plush towels, then you try these and realize you're wrong. Fast drying, crazy absorbent, longest lasting towels ever. Meet Onsen, the last towel you'll ever need.