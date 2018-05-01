Marvel Movies Do Insanely Well At The Box Office, As Told By Two Charts

Obviously, there's been a lot of talk about "Avengers: Infinity War." The reviews are positive, the memes are funny and even people who don't know anything about Marvel can enjoy it.

But how *successful* of a movie is it? Isn't that what matters, after all? Money?

Oh, wait, it just raked in the best opening weekend of all time. Cool.

That's not all though. According to this chart made by Reddit intuitiveG, Disney — which owns Marvel — can lay claim to a staggering 9 out of the top 10 highest grossing opening weekends of all time. And in addition to the top spot, numbers 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10 also happen to be Marvel flicks:







Not only that, but according to a second chart my by Redditor europeanusername, the profitability margin on every Marvel film is absolutely through the roof:





All of this is to say you're probably going to see a lot more trailers for superhero movies in the years to come.

[via Reddit]