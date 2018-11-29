OH NO

We're Not Sure An Own Goal Can Get Worse Than This

​Marseille's latest Europa League outing is not going well, with Eintracht Frankfurt taking a 1-0 lead over in the 1st minute and then doubling their lead in the 17th minute thanks to this absolutely boneheaded own goal by Marseille's Luiz Gustavo. Behold:

 

Usually, a bad own goal involves one player being dumb. But here, we have two players being dumb: Gustavo, obviously, for passing the ball into his own net, and the goalkeeper, who just decided to sort of stand to the right of the goal for no apparent reason? It's baffling. 

