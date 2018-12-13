A Mars Orbiter Took Pictures Of The New InSight Lander And They're Super Cool

Last week, we were treated with a cache of selfie images taken by the recently-arrived InSight Lander on Mars, and this week we get to see the lander from the eyes of another spacecraft. Earlier today, NASA released the images taken by HiRISE, a powerful camera onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), of the InSight mission.

Here's an image of the InSight Lander on the surface of Mars:

And here is a photo of InSight's parachute:

And finally, an image of InSight's heat shield on Mars:

According to NASA, the three features of the InSight mission are not actually teal and the saturated color is a result of light reflecting off their surfaces. The lander, heat shield and parachute are all within 1,000 feet of one another, as can be seen by the photo below:

The InSight mission was launched earlier this year to deepen our understanding of Mars and is currently in the process of deploying instruments to probe the interiors of the red planet.

[Read more at NASA]