THE CROSS WE BEAR THAT SHE GAVE TO US

Some marriages break up due to drugs, alcohol or infidelity. This one is on the rocks because the wife cannot refrain from bellowing lines from "You Oughta Know" at her husband at inopportune moments.

My poor, poor husband.

I “Morissetted” him for over a month.

But let me ask you this, how the hell could I ever stop? pic.twitter.com/R6UVdjmHuL — Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) March 21, 2018

To be fair, it's a very good Alanis Morrissette impression. Maybe once the divorce papers are finalized they can work out any lingering hard feelings at karaoke.

[Lisa Rieffel]