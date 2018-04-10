Just The Good Stuff From Mark Zuckerberg's Senate Testimony

On Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in front of Senators in response to the company's role in Russian election interference and the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Many of Zuckerberg's responses were well-practiced (having reportedly gone through four full-length mock hearings) and outlined in his written testimony. Others, however, gave new perspectives on Facebook's growing number of issues. Here are the key takeaways and best moments of the testimony.

Facebook Is Working With Special Counsel Mueller

Mark Zuckerberg told Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) that Facebook employees had been interviewed with by Special Counsel Mueller. In September, The Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook had cooperated with Mueller by handing over ads that were suspected Russian propaganda.

NEWS: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells @SenatorLeahy that the company is "working with" the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.





There May Be A Paid, Ad-Free Version Of Facebook

After Sheryl Sandberg told Savannah Guthrie that opting out of targeted ads "would be a paid product,” rather than something you can simply opt-out of (there are no announced plans to do this), speculation arose about whether or not Facebook's next product would be a paid ad-free version. When asked about the statement by Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT), who quoted Zuckerberg in 2010 saying that Facebook would always be free, Zuck gave an artfully vague answer that left the possibility of a paid Facebook open.

Zuckerberg: "Yes, there will always be a version of Facebook that is free."

Do Not Ask Questions About Palantir

Zuckerberg had clearly prepared for much of the testimony, giving thorough and PR friendly answers, and generally came off as less robotic than SNL predicted over the weekend. One of the creepiest parts of the testimony came when Zuckerberg was asked about Palantir — a company owned by Facebook board member Peter Thiel that collects data and uses AI to help governments conduct analytics like predicting crime. It's been reported that Palantir worked with Cambridge Analytica to create its psychographic profiles and that it has been able to scrape Facebook data do contribute to predictive policing. When asked about the allegations, Zuckerberg clammed up and gave uncharacteristically short, cold answers.

Q: Do you think that Palantir has ever scraped data from Facebook?



Q: Do you think that Palantir has ever scraped data from Facebook?

Zuckerberg: "Senator, I'm not aware of that"

Zuckerberg Struggles To Answer Monopoly Questions

Senator Lindsey Graham played hardball with Zuckerberg, pushing him on whether or not Facebook is heading into monopoly territory. Zuckerberg struggled to name a direct competitor and joked that "It certainly doesn't feel like [a monopoly] to me."

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks about Facebook's competition, "You don't think you have a monopoly?"



Mark Zuckerberg: "It certainly doesn't feel like that to me." https://t.co/uTyqAXrf4B pic.twitter.com/kTktLUeCpW — CNNMoney (@CNNMoney) April 10, 2018

Senator Kamala Harris Drills Into Zuckerberg Over Decision Not To Tell Users About 2015 Data Breach

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) drilled into Mark Zuckerberg over the details of the decision not to inform users in 2015 that their data had been compromised by Cambridge Analytica. Zuckerberg originally evaded the question of whether or not there was a concrete decision to not tell users, but eventually admitted that there was a decision made somewhere in the company to that effect that he was not involved in.

Senator Kamala Harris drills Mark Zuckerberg about decisions to not inform Facebook users about the Cambridge Analytica breach at the time

Zuckerberg Passes On Chance For A Break And Is Immediately Confronted With Large Gotcha' Signs

Immediately after Zuckerberg was offered a short break and denied it, he was immediately confronted with large gotcha' signs by Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). One of the signs contained a segment from Aleksandr Kogan's app's terms of service that go against Facebook's policy of not allowing the sale of user data. Another sign contained a segment from a consent decree signed by Facebook for the FTC. Blumenthal alleged that Facebook's negligence violated the consent decree.

After the hearing, Blumenthal announced new legislation called the CONSENT Act that would require opt-in consent from users for a company to use, share or sell their data along with new, transparent notifications when a company will be collecting, sharing or using the data.

Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT): "Has anyone been fired on that app review team?"

Mark Zuckerberg: "Senator, not because of this."

Zuckerberg's Biggest Regret In Running Facebook Has Been Its Handling Of Russian Election Interference

In what seemed like a personal revelation, Zuckerberg told Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) that one of his biggest regrets in running Facebook has been its slow response to Russian election interference.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: "One of my greatest regrets in running the company is that we were slow in identifying the Russian information operations in 2016

Zuckerberg Doesn't Want To Tell You Where His Hotel Is

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) got a laugh from the crowd while making a point when he opened his questions by asking Zuckerberg whether he'd be willing to share publicly what hotel he's staying at this week. Zuckerberg was clearly uncomfortable (for the record, Facebook can tell what hotel you're staying at if you use its app).

.@SenatorDurbin: "Would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed in last night?"



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: "Umm…ah…no."












