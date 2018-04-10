What To Read Before Mark Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress

Cutouts of Zuckerberg appeared on the east lawn of the Capitol ahead of the first hearing.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will finally testify before Congress this week (Tuesday at 2:15 PM EST and Wednesday at 10 AM EST) after scandal surrounding the company reached a fever pitch earlier this month.



Revelations about the company's role in exposing up to 87 million people's profile data to political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which used it to influence elections in the US and UK, have raised questions about the company's privacy practices. Evidence that Russia used Facebook in a massive effort to influence American voters in the 2016 election has also raised questions about Facebook's ability to monitor and regulate its own platform.

Now, Zuckerberg will answer to the representatives of the American people.

Here's what you should know before the big event.

Read Zuck's Opening Testimony

Zuckerberg will preface his answers with prepared remarks that were published ahead of time (see below). The statement opens with a recent overview of the role Facebook has played in seemingly positive global change (the #metoo movements and the March for Our Lives, for example), but goes on to say that Facebook hasn't taken enough responsibility for its role in issues such as election interference and hate speech. It goes on to outline changes that Facebook plans to implement to prevent future election interference and data breaches.





Also in the testimony, as The Daily Beast points out, is the revelation that Facebook's reverse search feature was used to tie phone numbers to phone Facebook information. Despite warnings from experts, it took Facebook five years to remove the feature:

Overall, Facebook’s response to bad news has been more spin than win. Zuckerberg initially scoffed at the notion that Facebook played a significant role in Russia’s campaigning. When the company finally found hundreds of fake accounts created by Russia’s troll farm it refused to publicly identify them, instead publishing statistics that seemed hand-picked to minimize the Kremlin’s reach — just $100,000 in ad spending, a mere 470 fake accounts.



[The Daily Beast]

Zuckerberg Supports Some Government Regulation

In a Facebook post published Friday, Zuckerberg put his weight behind the congressional regulation of his own platform. Along with security changes, Zuckerberg announced his support of The Honest Ads Act, which would require online platforms to record and make transparent records relating to political advertisements. According to Govtrack:

The Honest Ads Act, numbered S. 1989 in the Senate and H.R. 4077 in the House, would mandate that internet companies reveal the identities and content of advertisements related to elections or campaigns...

It would also require any website with at least 50 million monthly viewers — including Facebook, Google, and Twitter — to maintain a public list of any organization or person who spends at least $500 in election-related ads. That's a much more stringent threshold than the $10,000 in an original draft version of the bill.

[Govtrack]

Previously, Facebook reportedly lobbied against the bill, arguing that it was already planning to implement many of the bill's measures. Just today, Twitter came out in support of the bill. Google has remained mum on the legislation. A CBS and YouGov poll released today shows that a majority of American Facebook users believe that their data isn't safe and that the platform should be regulated.

Facebook Played A Role In Stoking Ethnic And Religious Tensions In Myanmar

Zuckerberg may also face questions about its responsibility for violent conflict abroad. Last week, six groups in Myanmar wrote to Zuckerberg claiming that he misrepresented Facebook's responsiveness to viral chain letters spread through Facebook Messenger that warned Buddhists about pending attacks by Muslims, and warned Muslims about pending attacks from Buddhists — stoking tensions in the country and potentially contributing the ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims. In an interview, Zuckerberg claimed that "in that case, our systems detect that that's going on."

The groups politely called bullshit on the claim, stating in an open letter that the "systems" Zuckerberg referred to were actually activists reporting hate speech manually. "In your interview, you refer to your detection 'systems.' We believe your system, in this case, was us — and we were far from systematic," the groups wrote.



They noted that "far from being stopped" the hate speech messages actually spread "in an unprecedented way, reaching country-wide and causing widespread fear and at least three violent incidents in the process."

[Gizmodo]

In an email, Mark Zuckerberg personally responded, writing that his statements were meant to highlight forthcoming technology:

In making my remarks, my intention was to highlight how we're building artificial intelligence to help us better identify abusive, hateful or false content even before it is flagged by our community.

These improvements in technology and tools are the kinds of solutions that your organizations have called on us to implement and we are committed to doing even more. For example, we are rolling out improvements to our reporting mechanism in Messenger to make it easier to find and simpler for people to report conversations.

[via The New York Times]

In response, the groups asked for increased resources devoted to monitoring hate speech and increased transparency.

Will The Testimony Change Anything?

While the media is thrilled to hear the often reserved CEO respond to pointed questions from lawmakers, it's unclear what will come from the hearing. The New York Times' Zeynep Tufekci suggests that the event may simply serve as a distraction from any actual legislation under discussion.

The sight of lawmakers yelling at Mr. Zuckerberg might feel cathartic, but the danger of a public spectacle is that it will look like progress but amount to nothing: a few apologies from Mr. Zuckerberg, some earnest-sounding promises to do better, followed by a couple of superficial changes to Facebook that fail to address the underlying structural problems.

This has been Facebook's public relations strategy for years. After each scandal, it expresses regrets, announces a few cosmetic fixes and then works like mad to scuttle any legislation that might have a favorable impact on the core problem: how our data is harvested, used and profited from. It would be a shame if we went through that again.

[The New York Times]

Zuckerberg Has Been Preparing, But Can He Deliver?

As Zuckerberg's apology tour has shown, Zuckerberg has been preparing to offer a contrite stance for lawmakers. He's given numerous interviews and written multiple posts where he's apologized and offered solutions, but can he do it on the fly? According to The New York Times, the CEO has hired a team that includes a former George W. Bush staffer to prepare him for his testimony.

Ahead of Mr. Zuckerberg's trip to Washington, Facebook has hired a team from the law firm WilmerHale as well as outside consultants to coach him on questions lawmakers may ask, and on how to pace his answers and react if interrupted, according to people close to the preparations, who would speak only anonymously because the sessions were private. Facebook has also set up mock hearings involving its communications team and outside advisers who role-play members of Congress. (Mr. Zuckerberg’s approachability and mannerisms were even lampooned by "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.)

Internal staff has pushed Mr. Zuckerberg to answer lawmakers' questions directly, and not to appear overly defensive. Their goal is to make Mr. Zuckerberg appear as humble, agreeable and as forthright as possible, the people close to the preparations said. Reginald J. Brown, a former special assistant to President George W. Bush, is leading the WilmerHale group.

[The New York Times]

Yesterday, Zuckerberg met with lawmakers across Washington in anticipation of the event.