Just A Bunch Of Extremely Satisfying, Perfectly Looping 'Mario Kart' GIFs

Everyone loves a perfectly looping GIF. And lucky for the internet, there are plenty of people out there who love making them. 

Imgurian orboloops9 proved to be one of those people by posting a cornucopia of fantastically looping "Mario Kart 8" GIFs to Imgur. Just look at these beauts:

Thrashing around Tick Tock Clock [A]
 


After editing out the lap counters at the bottom and the time at the top, it's almost impossible to tell these are loops.

Mario Kart Music Park 200cc Mayhem
 


There's no escape from the wild wild woods.
 


We've been staring at them nonstop, and we still have no idea where most of these GIFs actually do the looping.

Tram-Hopping Around Toad Harbor 200cc
 


World Record Laps around Neo Bowser City ∞
 


Some of the driving is pretty technically impressive too. Bask in the meticulous off-road slides and effortless short-cut usage:

Owning Yoshi Circuit [A]
 


Ripping around the Ribbon Road. [A]
 


And if nothing else, these are a great reminder of how fun "Mario Kart 8" can be.

Water Park World Record Wizardry
 


You can tell our new best friend orboloops9 is truly dedicated to the craft, because their Imgur profile is filled to the brim with not only perfect Mario Kart loops, but other kinds of wonderfully satisfying repeating clips too.

Like this forever wheelie:

Moto GP slow mo wheelie (requested on /r/cinemagraphs)
 


Or this one of WALL-E and Eve in the rain.

Robot Love
 


Once you're done blissing out (to some equally calming ambient sound perhaps?) throw this beautiful account some upvotes. Orbo earned 'em.

[Via Reddit]

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.

