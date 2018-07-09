I Must Know Mario's Astrological Sign

Historically, I have never put much stock in astrology. I'm in no place to judge, so I try to refrain from belittling the ​practice; I studied economics in college, which in some sub-disciplines is just as rigorously proven. That said, I do think astrology jokes are pretty good, especially as applied to pop culture.

Today, July 9, just happens to be the 37th anniversary of the original "Donkey Kong" for arcades, which is the closest we have to an official date for Mario's birthday. That would make Nintendo's red-hatted plumber mascot a Cancer, which... just doesn't track to me (no offense to Cancers).

First, it's a Water sign — of course, water levels in video game have a bad reputation and I'd argue that even the "Mario" games have few that rise above "tolerable." Wouldn't it make much more sense for Mario to be either an Earth or Fire sign, considering his two most dependable power-ups are the Mushroom and Fire Flower?

Second, remember that the symbol for Cancer looks like the number 69 turned on its side. Nice, yes, but not very befitting for Nintendo's family-friendly mascot.

Lastly, nearly every description of Cancers I could track down notes that they can easily seem "unfriendly" or "cold," which are only words I'd use to describe Mario as controlled by a really tough AI in "Mario Kart" when knocking me out of first place (other descriptors I'd only ever use for Mario in this situation include "asshole," "ratfucker," and "mustache trash boy" [Ed note: Some people with mustaches are nice.]).

Unwilling to accept that Mario is a Cancer, I went looking for other insights. Fitting for a corporate mascot, Mario can be treated as a prism through which aspects of all astrological signs can be seen, but — and I suspect this is a case of corporate cowardice here — Nintendo has never come out and said what Mario's sign or true birthday is.





On top of that, Nintendo has been fairly inconsistent about some other details about Mario we take for granted. In 2012, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto said Mario's name is just "Mario," rejecting first-name-last-name "Mario Mario" as stated in the 1993 live-action movie starring Bob Hoskins — then a few years later, Miyamoto flipped positions.

Then there's the matter of Luigi. Are the brothers really twins, as some sources and old flash animations attest, or were they born separate? If they are, then they should share the same sign. If we go by Luigi's game introduction as we have with Mario, then from the release date of "Mario Bros." (July 14th) we'd see that Luigi is also a Cancer.

Then again, the game which most explicitly calls the brothers twins also depicts them as babies: "Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island" was released on August 5, 1995, which would retroactively make Mario and Luigi both Leos. Even if the brothers are twins, it just doesn't feel right that they'd both have the same sign. I dunno, it just seems like something that you could definitely tell apart by jump height and speed.



Then there's last year's blow to the profession of plumbing: Mario may be super, but he won't come unclog your drains. Stripped of his profession, it's a lot harder to pin down what Mario's whole deal is. Absent other markers and contexts, people are left to shape their understanding of Mario and Luigi's personalities based mainly on the counterexamples of their rivals, Wario (October 21st, a Libra) and Waluigi (July 21st, another Cancer). Down that path only madness lies.

On top of all this, Mario's official age is highly suspect and incredibly unhelpful. Miyamoto has said that Mario is about 24 or 25 years old, which really throws things off. How do you do a full astrology birth chart for someone with a static age? Granted, we've got confirmation that Mario is human, but was where was he born? Brooklyn, the Mushroom Kingdom, New Donk City, none of the above? Do the constellations even match?

Maybe Mario isn't a Cancer at all — perhaps the Mushroom Kingdom has it's own astrological system in place. If Mario's really a Huckit Crab at heart, it'd be nice if Nintendo could let us all know.





