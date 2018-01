​Pro snowboarder Marcus Kleveland is very good at snowboarding, as evident by this insane 270 onto a rail, insta backflip off. Watch:

A post shared by Marcus Kleveland (@marcuskleveland) on Jan 8, 2018 at 7:43am PST





Yeah. We know.

Need more Kleveland? First of all, follow him on Instagram because he posts this sort of stuff all the time. Second, please enjoy this enormous, lazy, laid out backflip:

A post shared by Marcus Kleveland (@marcuskleveland) on Dec 8, 2017 at 8:12am PST





Steeze personified.

[Via Reddit]