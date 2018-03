THE FIRST BUZZER BEATER OF MARCH MADNESS

​You might say you're here for the Cinderella stories or the bracket busters. But nothing tops a (bracket-busting) buzzer beater.

To christen this season's tournament, Loyola-Chicago dropped the University of Miami with this beauty. Watch:

The refs ended up putting 0.3 seconds back on the clock, but it wasn't enough for Miami.

[via Reddit]