Scenes From The Massive March For Our Lives Anti-Gun Protests

People attend the first-ever March for Our Lives to demand stricter gun control laws on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC.

On March 24th, ten days after students walked out of classes across the country to protest gun violence in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting, masses are marching in Washington DC and other cities as part of the March for Our Lives protest to demand an "end to this epidemic of mass school shootings."

According to March for Our Lives, the protest is taking place in 838 different cities around the world, centered around the DC protest.

In the protest's mission statement, the organizers ask for a comprehensive gun control bill to prevent mass school shootings:

School safety is not a political issue. There cannot be two sides to doing everything in our power to ensure the lives and futures of children who are at risk of dying when they should be learning, playing, and growing. The mission and focus of March For Our Lives is to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues. No special interest group, no political agenda is more critical than timely passage of legislation to effectively address the gun violence issues that are rampant in our country.



Images of the march evoke scenes from the Women's march and protests immediately after President Trump's election — all stark illustrations of progressive mobilization in the wake of the 2016 Republican landslide.

Washington DC

The main rally is taking place in Washington DC along Pennsylvania Avenue.

My generation and others never had to play the "hide in the closet and be quiet game. This generation has. They're tired of watching their peers be slaughtered in their safe space and they'll vote accordingly. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/zsCe3y1LNS — Leonard Jukkala (@LeonardJukkala) March 24, 2018





New York City

Parkland

#marchforourlives rally in Parkland, FL A post shared by Manuel Bojorquez (@bojorqueztv) on Mar 24, 2018 at 7:50am PDT





Chicago

Chicago's March for Our Lives: 'Thoughts and prayers won't do much anymore' https://t.co/XMbh7kyFOs pic.twitter.com/u9XmDjKreY — Jeffrey Levin (@jilevin) March 24, 2018

Boston

Hundreds of students & supporters are making their way down Columbus to Boston Common during Boston’s March For Our Lives this morning. Students are stopping along the way chanting “Enough is Enough!” & “Hey Hey NRA, how many kids have you killed today?” #MarchForOurLivesBoston pic.twitter.com/I6jaPPjdcb — Cristela Guerra (@CristelaGuerra) March 24, 2018

Houston

Thousands have returned to Tranquility Park — an unplanned return — to continue Houston #MarchForOurLives, which is about to wrap up. pic.twitter.com/9m4tyrM1FT — Jacob Carpenter (@ChronJacob) March 24, 2018

London

Mass die-in outside the US embassy. Incredibly powerful, nearly all of the crowd is on the ground, or kneeling, as they mark 3 mins of silence for the victims #marchforourlives pic.twitter.com/zWydiSKEzo — Rose Troup Buchanan (@rose_catb) March 24, 2018

The inspirational movement has been led by survivors of the Parkland shooting, such as Emma Gonzalez and Cameron Kasky, who have been organizing their march and making media appearances since the massacre.

