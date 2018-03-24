Scenes From The Massive March For Our Lives Anti-Gun Protests

On March 24th, ten days after students walked out of classes across the country to protest gun violence in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting, masses are marching in Washington DC and other cities as part of the March for Our Lives protest to demand an "end to this epidemic of mass school shootings."
According to March for Our Lives, the protest is taking place in 838 different cities around the world, centered around the DC protest.
In the protest's mission statement, the organizers ask for a comprehensive gun control bill to prevent mass school shootings:
School safety is not a political issue. There cannot be two sides to doing everything in our power to ensure the lives and futures of children who are at risk of dying when they should be learning, playing, and growing. The mission and focus of March For Our Lives is to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues. No special interest group, no political agenda is more critical than timely passage of legislation to effectively address the gun violence issues that are rampant in our country.
Images of the march evoke scenes from the Women's march and protests immediately after President Trump's election — all stark illustrations of progressive mobilization in the wake of the 2016 Republican landslide.
Washington DC
The main rally is taking place in Washington DC along Pennsylvania Avenue.
New York City
Parkland
Chicago
Boston
Houston
London
The inspirational movement has been led by survivors of the Parkland shooting, such as Emma Gonzalez and Cameron Kasky, who have been organizing their march and making media appearances since the massacre.