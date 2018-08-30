The Maps On Snapchat, CitiBike And A Number Of Other Apps Showed NYC As An Antisemitic Slur This Morning

It was another dystopian morning online, as people opened Snapchat, the Weather Channel, the CitiBike app, the New York Times and StreetEasy to find that their maps labeled New York City as "Jewtropolis."

Whatever mapping service that Snapchat, CitiBike, StreetEasy, (perhaps others) use — it seems — is showing New York City as "Jewtropolis" this morning. pic.twitter.com/nsVe8goLyo — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) August 30, 2018

All of these sites and services use Mapbox, a third-party map API, which appeared to have been hit by antisemitic vandals. Snapchat told a user on Twitter that it is "working with our partner Mapbox to get this fixed immediately."

Hey Dan! Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Snap Map relies on third party mapping data which has unfortunately been subject to vandalism. We are working with our partner Mapbox to get this fixed immediately. — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) August 30, 2018

The Verge reports that "[t]he changes appeared to be visible as early as 5AM ET. By around 9AM, it appeared that the maps were in the process of being fixed, with the offensive name only being visible at certain view levels on some maps." However, at 9:46 AM we still saw the offensive label on a Weather Channel map viewed on a desktop browser:

We've reached out to the Weather Channel for comment and we'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.