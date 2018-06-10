That Infamous Man Vs. Kangaroo Video Got The Perfect 'Fallout' Remix

Like they always say in the "Fallout" games, "War never changes."

Even when it's a kangaroo that you're fighting.

LEAKED FALLOUT 76 GAMEPLAY pic.twitter.com/zLpAnp7zSH — Malcolm (@TheHomieMalc) June 8, 2018

Yes, Twitter user @TheHomieMalc absolutely nailed the presentation of the time-slowing VATS combat system of "Fallout," but the choice of clip in particular is genius. On average, a typical "Fallout" player rushes in to break up a fight between their dog companion and a mean ol' wasteland nasty boy about 50 times per play through.

Protecting your IRL dog from a bully really isn't all that different, especially when you're in the outback and the bully is a kangaroo.

[@TheHomieMalc]