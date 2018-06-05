Man Takes A Knee During Trump's Anthem Event After Philadelphia Eagles Disinvited

On Tuesday, President Trump got a double dose of snubs. The first came when the White House was forced to abruptly turn an event meant to celebrate the underdog Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, into an event celebrating just Eagles fans after news broke that only a few Eagles players planned to attend or wanted to reschedule for dates when Trump would be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

After hearing the news, the president canceled the event altogether, according to Politico, and instead scheduled an event that included the US Marine Band and the US Army Chorus. The event, however, faced its own set of protests.

In a tweet announcing the cancelation, Trump taunted the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

In a statement, President Trump claimed that the Eagles refused to attend because they wanted to kneel during the National Anthem. Eagles receiver Torrey Smith tweeted that the matter was more complicated than that, saying "No one refused to go simply because Trump 'insists' folks stand for the anthem."

On Tuesday afternoon, the band played on. Although the event was supposedly composed of Eagles fans, according to the White House, reporters had trouble identifying people who actually knew much about the team. Tim Furlong of NBC Philadelphia says that out of the six attendees he interviewed, none knew who the Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the Eagles was (say hi, Nick Foles). Huffington Post reporter Ryan Reilly was able to find a Pennsylvania prep school group that was in attendance and did Eagles chants after the event.

Despite the fact that the crowd present appeared to be stacked by the Trump administration, multiple protests occurred — including an anonymous man took a knee during the National Anthem.

A man takes a knee during Trump’s celebration. pic.twitter.com/zghJSk2YOu — Carina Bergfeldt (@carinabergfeldt) June 5, 2018

Another protester shouted "stop hiding behind the armed services and the National Anthem" as Trump took the stage.

WATCH: "Stop hiding behind the armed services and the national anthem!" a heckler yells at President Trump during a White House event that was originally planned to honor the Philadelphia Eagles. The heckler was met with boos. pic.twitter.com/UO2XYFByUQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Trump clearly struggled to remember the words to "God Bless America" (which, to be fair, we also would struggle with — but we're not the president).

Trump unable to remember words to "God Bless America" at replacement event he commissioned to prove his patriotism: https://t.co/LrMPaCEnen pic.twitter.com/oCcWMX9g39 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 5, 2018



