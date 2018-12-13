And Now, An Insane College Basketball Highlight From A Kid Named Majesty Wilder

Tucked away in the (cold, wet) heart of upstate New York, ​Cazenovia College is an academic institution you likely don't need to know about. Even if you're a huge college basketball nut, you can likely stop your search down the road at Syracuse University, the area's storied DI program. If you're a real fanatic, you might know LeMoyne College, a DII program that used to be coached by Michigan's John Beilein.

Caz College's DIII athletics (aside from their oddly accomplished equestrian team) likely doesn't even register as a blip on your radar.

And yet, here we are to talk about the Wildcats. It's a Wednesday night. Caz is down 112 to 110...

That's 6'2" sophomore Raishun Richardson with the layup to tie and 5'11" freshman Majesty Wilder popping out of nowhere to steal the inbound pass and stroke it from three with the game winner.



Amazing, but not surprising. According to the official Cazenovia Wildcats men's basketball roster, Wilder's favorite quote is listed thusly:

"What doesn't kill you simply makes you…stronger"







Go Wilder, go Wildcats.