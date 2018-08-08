It's Okay That The Magic Leap One Costs $2,300 And Isn't Mind-Blowingly Incredible

​Today, augmented reality company Magic Leap released its first retail product: A $2,300 pair of glasses called the Magic Leap One Creator Edition. Using an array of cameras, sensors and two screens embedded in the lenses of the glasses, the Magic Leap One — like Microsoft's HoloLens — projects interactive three-dimensional objects into your field of view. If you have only just a passing interest in science-fiction you are probably already very familiar with the concept.



The thing is, the news that a company is selling a pair of glasses that project objects into your eyeballs has been met today with what might be characterized as a disinterested shrug at best and an acrimonious eye roll at worst.

Why is that? Well, in 2016 Kevin Kelly, a tech reporter who has been covering VR since the late '80s, got an exclusive look at Magic Leap's technology. Here is the first paragraph of his piece for Wired:

There is something special happening in a generic office park in an uninspiring suburb near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Inside, amid the low gray cubicles, clustered desks, and empty swivel chairs, an impossible 8-inch robot drone from an alien planet hovers chest-high in front of a row of potted plants. It is steampunk-cute, minutely detailed. I can walk around it and examine it from any angle. I can squat to look at its ornate underside. Bending closer, I bring my face to within inches of it to inspect its tiny pipes and protruding armatures. I can see polishing swirls where the metallic surface was “milled.” When I raise a hand, it approaches and extends a glowing appendage to touch my fingertip. I reach out and move it around. I step back across the room to view it from afar. All the while it hums and slowly rotates above a desk. It looks as real as the lamps and computer monitors around it. It’s not. I’m seeing all this through a synthetic-reality headset. Intellectually, I know this drone is an elaborate simulation, but as far as my eyes are concerned it’s really there, in that ordinary office. It is a virtual object, but there is no evidence of pixels or digital artifacts in its three-dimensional fullness. If I reposition my head just so, I can get the virtual drone to line up in front of a bright office lamp and perceive that it is faintly transparent, but that hint does not impede the strong sense of it being present. This, of course, is one of the great promises of artificial reality—either you get teleported to magical places or magical things get teleported to you. And in this prototype headset, created by the much speculated about, ultrasecretive company called Magic Leap, this alien drone certainly does seem to be transported to this office in Florida—and its reality is stronger than I thought possible.



That's a lot! Sounds freaking incredible right? The cover of the May 2016 of Wired thought so too, "THE QUEST TO CREATE A NEW KIND OF REALITY," it reads. Sure, at the point in our tech-dominated economy cries of how a website or a gadget is going to change the word tend to fall on deaf ears. But change how we perceive reality? Now we're listening.

Surprisingly, the video demos Magic Leap posted in the lead-up to this Wired story made you want to believe that, finally, for once in the dang over-hyped world we lived in, that this technology was truly the stuff of the future.

And then Magic Leap went silent. For two years. In July, the company released a new demo to the public and it was, well, underwhelming. Over $2 billion invested into this thing and all we get is a dorky-as-heck pair of goggles and a semi-transparent golem chucking rocks at you? Not quite the picture Kelly and founder Rony Abovitz painted in 2016.

Today, as his $2,300 pair of computer goggles hits the market, Abovitz is in Wired with a bit of an apology. "I think we were arrogant," he tells Jessi Hempel. His vision is still grand — he truly believes that augmented reality is the future — but an overly-ambitious marketing department tried to sell the promise of the technology before Magic Leap even had a working product. The Magic Leap One is a course correction.

That said, it's still a $2,300 pair of glasses that makes you look like a Clout God from the year 3018. The outrageous price tag, silly look and seemingly limited uses outside of a few apps that register nothing more than a "huh, cool" has led folks to resurface a familiar phrase from the Google Glass hype days:

Magic Leap has raised $2.3 billion (that's not its valuation, that's how much they *raised*) and has finally -- to my surprise -- released a product. It is a $2,200 Segway For Your Face. https://t.co/RzAt2Wy3PG — Laurie Voss (@seldo) August 8, 2018

A Segway for your face. The implication being that this is a useless, overhyped, overcomplicated technology that will probably only be used by sightseeing companies to extract money from uninspired tourists with too much money.

I think it's good — necessary even — to look at the tech industry and all the money pouring into it and routinely ask, "Does any of this need to exist?" Personally, I've gotten to the point where I throw my phone into a drawer the moment I manage to find a scrap of free time. My life is dominated by the neverending quest to log the heck off when I can. As such, there are plenty of things that I don't think really need to exist and we would probably be fine or even much better without.

But for the fancy projection spectacles that cost as much as a used late-model four-door sedan, it's fine that they exist. Maybe I'm just tired of the current wave of websites and apps pretending to invent new services and things that already exist — erectile dysfunction pills, loan refinancing, toothbrushes and so on — with nothing more than a peculiar name and a single block of color. But, to me, a company that's trying to figure out how to make projected 3D objects a thing seems like something that is genuinely unique and new. And, for what it's worth, the initial reaction from most of the tech press isn't outright dismissal but "this could be cool in a few years!" The Verge's Adi Robertson, who's been covering Magic Leap for a number of years now, found that they were pretty okay!

Heck, just looking at the Magic Leap glasses you can already tell that 15 years from now, someone is going to post something like "In 2018 the first Magic Leap headset looked like THIS and cost $2,300," and just rack in tens of thousands of internet points.



We've already imagined our Shitty Augmented Reality Future — see "Minority Report" and "Blade Runner: 2049". But even then, that seems infinitely preferable to a world in which we have websites that force us to hear out holocaust deniers for the zillionth time or entertain exhausting debates about whether or not someone who thinks the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax belongs on the internet. Give me the idiot computer goggles, spare me the idiot internet. Thanks.