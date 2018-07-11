ONE TINY LEAP

Magic Leap Finally Demoed Its Headset And It Is... Disappointing

​Magic Leap, the secretive augmented reality company that has raised $2.3 billion, finally demoed its long-rumored, much-vaunted headset on Wednesday (and announced that the headset will ship this summer). It was disappointing. 

Magic Leap has promised big things — remember the tiny elephant in your hands? Remember that whale jumping out of the gym floor? 

 

But the animations demonstrated on Wednesday fall short of those promises. Waaaay short. You can watch the full presentation here, but most of the demos focused around this little rock-throwing creature:

 
 

The ability to sense the wall and break the rock on it is cool, but still, this is it? 

 

Meanwhile, if you were hoping to not look like a total goober in the hardware, we have bad news:

 


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
VAPES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Blu Is Offering Up Their e-Cig Starter Kit For $1

0 diggs blu.com
E-Cig pioneers, Blu is offering their myblu starter kit — which includes their myblu e-cig, a charger and the fan-favorite Gold Leaf Liquidpod — for $1. If you’re into e-cigs, this is a pretty insane deal.