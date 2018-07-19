An Aide To The President Of France Posed As Riot Officer And Beat Up Protestors

​Here's a bonkers story out of France: Alexandre Benalla, a security aide to the chief of staff for President Emmanuel Macron, has been ID'd as a "riot officer" who manhandled multiple protesters during protests on May 1st.

In a video shot during the protests, Benalla first grabs a woman roughly by the neck and hauls her down the street, before returning to manhandle and beat another protester who had already been dragged aside by police:

🔴🔴🔴🔴 ALERTA VIOLENCES POLICIÈRES



DES POLICIERS TABASSENT ET GAZENT TOUT LE MONDE PLACE CONTREESCARPE !!

FAITES TOURNER IL FAUT QUE TOUT LE MONDE VOIT !!#ViolencesPolicieres #1erMai pic.twitter.com/Dabr6HHwyJ — Taha Bouhafs🔻 (@T_Bouhafs) May 1, 2018

Emmanuel Macron's assistant chief of staff Alexandre Benalla has been caught impersonating a riot cop on May 1st and beating up a protester. Mental. pic.twitter.com/I2L4kcY9Dw — Ronan Burtenshaw (@ronanburtenshaw) July 19, 2018

This would be awful, brutal behavior from a police officer. That it's a high-ranking political aide dressing up as a police officer is just insane. Benalla had reportedly informed his superiors that he would be observing the police activities during the protests, but not that he would actively engage in their activities. And somehow, Benalla has not been fired, but only suspended:

Elysée palace spokesman Bruno Roger-Petit said Mr Benalla had been suspended for two weeks without pay from 4 to 19 May, a punishment described as the heaviest so far meted out to a head of mission working at the presidential office. He had also been moved out of his role of organising security for the president's visits.

Given that Benalla's suspension is already complete, it's unclear if his actions would have been revealed to the public if not for the work of French newspaper Le Monde, which identified Benalla earlier this week.